Huntington Bank to sell two historic Downtown buildings and a third for redevelopment

Huntington Bank is selling three Downtown buildings, two of them historic, as part of a plan to redevelop the properties.

The bank announced Thursday that it is partnering with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. to find buyers for the buildings who will overhaul them.

“Spurring new uses for these buildings signifies Huntington’s commitment to creating a more vibrant, livable city,” Steve Steinour, Huntington president and CEO, said in a news release.

“Each of these buildings holds a rich history in downtown Columbus, and we believe redevelopment is key to ensure downtown Columbus thrives for years to come. As the hometown bank, we will maintain our large presence at Huntington Center.”

Huntington Plaza, 37 W. Broad St., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Former site of the Broadway Theatre and James Theatre. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Huntington and CDDC plan to seek requests for proposals from developers for the three buildings:

Huntington Bank Building, 17 S. High St., a 12-story building, much of which dates from 1925 and includes the bank's striking main bank lobby.

The Wyandotte Building at 21 W. Broad St., an 11-story building completed in 1898 and designed by famed Chicago architect Daniel Burnham. The building, on the National Register of Historic Places, is considered the first skyscraper in Columbus.

The Huntington Plaza building at 37 W. Broad St., as 12-story building erected in 1967 in what was then a modern concrete style.

The Wyandotte Building, 21 W. Broad St.

In a news release, Huntington said the 200 bank employees in the three buildings will be relocated to one of the bank's other buildings. Huntington said it will maintain a branch Downtown.

The buildings are ripe for redevelopment "as part of a broader national push toward revitalizing downtown office buildings to suit modern needs," according to Huntington and CDDC officials.

“We are honored to work with Huntington to provide input and perspective into the RFP process and ensure we find the ideal future owners of these buildings,” Greg Davies, CEO of the CDDC said in the news release. “These are premier locations offering unique opportunities for mixed-use spaces such as retail and housing benefitting both downtown residents and workers.”

Story continues

Look to The Dispatch for updates to this story.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Historic Huntington Downtown buildings to be sold for redevelopment