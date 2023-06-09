Has Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:HII) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Huntington Ingalls Industries' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Huntington Ingalls Industries is:

16% = US$568m ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Huntington Ingalls Industries seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. As you might expect, the 2.9% net income decline reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Huntington Ingalls Industries' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 5.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 31% (that is, a retention ratio of 69%), the fact that Huntington Ingalls Industries' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Huntington Ingalls Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 28% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Huntington Ingalls Industries' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 18% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Huntington Ingalls Industries certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

