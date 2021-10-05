U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.46 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4370
    +0.5190 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,709.94
    +2,746.17 (+5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Huntington Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the El Grande Project in Nayarit State, Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huntington Exploration Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Location map of El Grande Project, Nayarit State, Mexico
Location map of El Grande Project, Nayarit State, Mexico
Location map of El Grande Project, Nayarit State, Mexico

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (“Huntington" or the “Company”) announces that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in Lago De Oro SA de CV, a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Delaware-based Lago de Oro LLP.

Lago De Oro SA de CV holds title to the 537 sq. km El Grande exploration property located near the town of Acaponeta in the State of Nayarit, Mexico, approximately 150 km southeast of the resort city of Mazatlán in the State of Sinaloa.

The El Grande property is located in the southern portion of the 700 km-long Sierra Madre Metalogenic province that hosts significant gold, silver and base-metal deposits and producing mines. The project covers large areas of altered volcanic rocks and is being targeted for its copper, gold and silver potential. Huntington intends to initiate its regional exploration program upon closing of the transaction, about the end of November.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the completion of due diligence, Huntington has agreed to pay to Lago De Oro LLP the following; 1) US$500,000 cash, 2) 4.0 million shares of Huntington, at a price per share as determined at the close of the proposed acquisition, 3) a Net Smelter Return capped at 2%, and 4) milestone bonus payments of 2 shares per ounce of gold equivalent precious metal that is added to a geologically modeled resource from one or more deposits within El Grande, which are in turn, contained within a pit or stope constrained mine model. The first issuance will be made after an initial threshold of 500,000 gold equivalent ounces is modeled in an independent resource estimate.

Appointment of a Strategic Advisor to the Board

Huntington is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce A Pate as a Strategic Advisor to the Board. Mr. Pate is the General Partner of Pate Capital Partners LP, which he founded in 2004 to invest in publicly traded companies with an emphasis in the energy- and resource-related sectors.

Prior to founding Pate Capital Partners LP, Mr. Pate spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley & Co. as a principal of the firm, where he managed fixed income and equity portfolios for entrepreneurs, foundations, and corporations. Mr. Pate has served on the Board of Directors of ClearSign Technologies Inc. since 2019, where he is currently Chairman of the Governance/Nomination committee while also sitting on the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Pate will be granted 150,000 options.

About Huntington

Huntington Exploration Inc. is a well-funded minerals exploration company focused on exploring early-stage precious metals properties in Canada and Mexico. The Company strives to be an environmentally responsible mineral exploration company dedicated to the application of good geoscience through compliance with the E3 Program developed by the PDAC. Huntington’s flagship asset is the Quartz Lake Property, located approximately 50 km east of Red Lake, adjacent to Prosper Gold’s Golden Sidewalk Project. The Quartz Lake Property has many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region (i.e. Great Bear’s Dixie Lake Project and Prosper’s Golden Sidewalk), where gold mineralization has been found along a formational magnetic signature that parallels the regional Balmer – Narrow Lake Assemblage (Confederation Group) unconformity. Elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, Huntington owns 17 patented mining claims that are estimated to be within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit.

For more information, please visit www.HuntingtonExploration.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC.
“Bryan Wilson”
President & CEO
416-543-9945
BWilson@HuntingtonExploration.ca

Jordan Shafi, Account Manager
CHF Capital Markets
Tel: 416-868-1079 x 233
Email: jordan@chfir.com

Note: Our website re-development is ongoing with an expected release during Q4 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the proposed acquisition and completion of the proposed acquisition referred to in this release. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Huntington’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Huntington and on assumptions Huntington believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the proposed acquisition; satisfaction of the conditions to the completion of the proposed acquisition; market acceptance and approvals, including TSXV acceptance, the satisfactory completion of due diligence and all conditions precedent; and the anticipated closing date for the proposed acquisition. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Huntington to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Huntington; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward- looking information can be found in Huntington’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Huntington has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Huntington as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Huntington expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b93b508-2c11-491e-9574-9f116b8ad9ad


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Palantir stock rallies on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged 5% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Stock Pops; Schumer Makes Debt Move; Facebook Up As Whistleblower Testifies

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock popped. Chuck Schumer made a debt ceiling move. Facebook stock gained as a whistleblower testified.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • 3 Pricey Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Slide Continues

    Cloudflare, Shopify, and The Trade Desk could see outsized losses in a market sell-off, making them even more attractive to long-term investors.

  • Here's Why Square Stock Pulled Back 10% in September

    The company is building out its products in the U.S. and internationally, but that wasn't enough to buck market volatility.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.