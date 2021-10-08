U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.69
    +0.93 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.86
    +49.92 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,614.03
    -39.99 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.99
    -11.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +1.12 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1640
    +0.5480 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,483.13
    +356.22 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.49
    +15.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM During the Study Period [2018-30] | DelveInsight

·11 min read

The untapped market of Huntington's Disease is anticipated to expand primarily because of the introduction of novel emerging therapies, rising prevalence and elderly population, increased R&D activities and the advent of genetic testing. There is currently no approved therapy to cure this disease, however, some future treatments are addressing crucial areas of unmet medical need, such as a lack of disease-modifying therapy choices.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Huntington's Disease Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Huntington's Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Huntington's Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

DelveInsight Logo
DelveInsight Logo

Several essential outcomes extracted from the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

  • As per the DelveInsight analysis, overall Huntington's Disease prevalent cases are expected to grow during the forecast period, due to population aging, varied phenotypic penetrance, and increased life expectancy.

  • The largest Huntington's Disease market share in the 7MM was observed in the United States increasing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the study period.

  • In April 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Austedo (deutetrabenazine) by Teva Pharmaceuticals for treating chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. Another USFDA approved therapy is Xenazine (tetrabenazine). These therapies only work in one Huntington's Disease symptomatic area, i.e., treatment of chorea. Currently, there is no curative Huntington's Disease treatment present in the market.

  • Wave Life Sciences (WVE-120102 and WVE-120101) and Roche/Ionis (tominersen) both reported disappointing results in Huntington's disease clinical trials. Roche's product has been discontinued, leaving a void in late-stage Huntington's disease trials. After the failure of tominersen, WVE-120102, and WVE-120101, the Huntington's disease community is eyeing Uniqure's gene therapy, i.e., AMT-130.

  • Key pharma players working proactively in Huntington's Disease therapeutic market are Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Vaccinex, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences/Takeda, Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size.

  • The launch of emerging therapies in the Huntington's Disease domain like Ingrezza (valbenazine), Pridopidine, SOM3355 (bevantolol), SRX246, Pepinemab (VX15/2503), AMT-130, ANX005 will significantly impact the Huntington's Disease market during the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab substantial Huntington's Disease market share @ Huntington's Disease Market Landscape

Huntington's Disease: Overview

Huntington's Disease is a genetic neurodegenerative disorder caused by a CAG triplet repeat expansion in the gene encoding huntingtin. A fatal hereditary disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain which usually deteriorates a person's physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight analyses that the overall prevalent cases of Huntington's Disease were estimated to be around 80,170 in the 7MM in 2020, which are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021–2030).

The most prominent Huntington's Disease prevalent cases throughout the 7MM, are found in the United States with the total number of Huntington's Disease prevalent cases found to be 42,414 in 2020.

The Huntington's Disease Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Huntington's Disease Prevalent Cases

  • Symptom-specific Prevalent Huntington's Disease Cases

  • Age-specific Prevalent Huntington's Disease Cases

  • Diagnosed and Treatable Huntington's Disease Cases

Download report to understand which demographic factors are guiding Huntington's Disease epidemiology trends @ Huntington's Disease Epidemiological Insights

Huntington's Disease Market

Austedo and Xenazine are the only USFDA approved symptomatic therapies, but their approved indication is the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. The Huntington's Disease market currently has no therapy options to cure Huntington's Disease. There are no therapies that can change the course of Huntington's disease. Medication, on the other hand, can only relieve certain symptoms of movement and psychiatric disorders. The treatment strategies include the usage of medications such as Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Anxiolytics, Antiepileptics, and others to address particular symptoms such as depression, mood swings, involuntary/abnormal movements, anxiety, and other psychiatric symptoms.

Due to the unavailability of curative therapies in the rare Huntington's Disease domain, opportunities to discover and experiment more in this life-threatening disease are present. Many pharmaceutical companies are entering the Huntington's Disease market space in order to explore new and emerging therapies like Teva Pharmaceutical, Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Vaccinex, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences/Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others.

For the forecast period, the pipeline candidates are expected to drive the rise in Huntington's Disease market size. Some of these treatments are addressing important areas of unmet medical need, i.e., lack of disease-modifying options for the treatment. Few therapies that are under investigation include Valbenazine, also known as Ingrezza, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, an investigational treatment for chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. It is a selective VMAT2 inhibitor and operates by reducing the amount of dopamine released in a region of the brain that controls movement and motor function. Vaccinex is being developed by Pepinemab for Huntington's Disease and has recently completed the SIGNAL trial (NCT02481674), a late-stage clinical study of Pepinemab for Huntington's Disease.

ANX005 by Annexon is another clinical-stage investigational monoclonal antibody intended to treat patients with antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders.

Unfortunately, companies such as Wave Life Sciences (WVE-120102 and WVE-120101) and Roche/Ionis (tominersen) reported disappointing results in Huntington's Disease clinical trials. Roche's product has been discontinued, as interim data from the Phase III GENERATION HD1 clinical trial indicated that the therapy was not benefiting the participants anymore. The void left due to these failures is an opportunity for key pharma players to be aware of Huntington's Disease market growth potential.

Learn more about the current and emerging treatments @ Huntington's Disease Market Analysis

Huntington's Disease Market: Drivers and Barriers

The increase in Huntington's Disease prevalence is considered to be the major driving force for Huntington's Disease market size growth in the coming years. Huntington's Disease market has also witnessed an increase in therapeutic assets development and the expected launch of these upcoming therapies shall assist in boosting the market.

Huntington's Disease is exceptionally rare, so there is a requirement for more data and knowledge of this rare but threatening disease. An incomplete understanding of the disease acts as an obstruction for developing new therapies. A high number of undiagnosed and unreported cases also contribute to the lack of awareness of this condition. There is a strong need for regional Huntington's Disease registration centers offering consented and consistent therapy recommendations.

Nonetheless, even with the limited access to information on Huntington's Disease, Pharma players are devotedly working to develop low-cost and less time-consuming medications with better adherence in patients. With an immense scope of new therapeutic developments in the Huntington's Disease market, the launch of emerging therapies is expected to change the Huntington's Disease market paradigm and contribute to an upward rise in the coming years.

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

  • Study Period: 2018-30

  • Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

  • Key Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical, Prestwick Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck, Neurocrine Biosciences, Prilenia Therapeutics, Som Biotech, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Vaccinex, Uniqure, Annexon Bioscience, Wave life sciences/Takeda and others

  • Key Huntington's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Ingrezza (Valbenazine), Pridopidine, ANX005, Bevantolol (SOM3355), SRX246, Pepinemab, AMT-130, WVE-003, NanoLithium (NP03), and others

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

  • Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers

  • Key Cross Competition

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

  • Unmet Needs

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's Views

  • Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Huntington's Disease Market Landscape Analysis

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive Summary of Huntington's Disease

3

Huntington's Disease Market overview at a glance

4

Huntington's Disease Disease Background and Overview

5

Case Reports of Huntington's Disease

6

Huntington's Disease Patient Journey

7

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM)

8

Country Wise-Epidemiology of Huntington's Disease

9

Treatments & Medical Practices in Huntington's Disease

10

Huntington's Disease Marketed Drugs

11

Huntington's Disease Emerging Drugs

12

Huntington's Disease United States Market Size

13

Huntington's Disease EU5 Market Size

14

Huntington's Disease Japan Market Size

15

Huntington's Disease Market Drivers

16

Huntington's Disease Market Barriers

17

Huntington's Disease SWOT Analysis

18

KOL Views

19

Reimbursement and market access in Huntington's Disease

20

Report Methodology

21

DelveInsight Capabilities

22

Disclaimer

23

About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Huntington's Disease Market Outlook

Related Reports

Huntington's Disease Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report offers rich insights into epidemiology, treatments, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Prilenia Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon, Vaccinex, Neurocrine Biosciences, EIP Pharma, SAGE Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, PTC Therapeutics, WaVe life Sciences, Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics, Novartis, Retrotope, Hope Biosciences, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, and several others.

Huntington's Disease - Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Huntington's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Huntington's Disease epidemiology in the 7MM.

Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight's 'Multiple Myeloma (MM)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030' report offers rich insights into current and emerging treatments, pipeline therapies, and key pharmaceuticals including GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Bluebird bio, Oncopeptides AB, Secura Bio, Amgen (Onyx therapeutics), Takeda Pharmaceutical (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Celgene, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer (Array Biopharma), Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, ExCellThera, Precision BioSciences, and many others.

Neurofibromatosis Type-2 (NF2) Market

DelveInsight's 'Neurofibromatosis Type-2 (NF2)– Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies and key pharmaceuticals including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Takeda, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and few others.

Narcolepsy Market

DelveInsight's 'Narcolepsy–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report provides deep insights into the Narcolepsy market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Cephalon Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report proffers thorough details into the Memory Disorder market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Dart Neuroscience, Corcept Therapeutics, Cerecin, and various others.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Market

DelveInsight's "Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PEDs) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report provides a detailed overview of the disease. Key companies include Dompe Farmaceutici, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Recordati Rare Diseases, Mimetech, and others are developing Persistent Epithelial Defect therapies.

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market

DelveInsight's "Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight's "Adrenocortical Carcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies involved.

Alagille Syndrome Market

DelveInsight's 'Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030' report proffer detailed analysis of epidemiology, treatments, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, and many others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Is the cure for Huntington's disease on the horizon?

  • Progressive neurological disorders such as Parkinson disease (PD), motor neuron disease (MND), Huntington disease (HD), or multiple sclerosis (MS), despite the advent of technological advances in healthcare and medical sciences, poses a huge burden worldwide, which is set to increase in coming decades.

Origins of the depressive behavior in Huntington's disease

  • Huntington's disease is an incurable genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Angelman Syndrome Market: Insights Into The Recent Late-Stage Drug Failures And Novel Approaches To Treating This Rare Neurogenetic Disorder

  • Angelman syndrome (AS) is a complex genetic rare disorder that affects the nervous system. The first sign of a child suffering from Angelman syndrome is a delay in development, such as the inability to sit without support or making incoherent babbling sounds.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntingtons-disease-market-size-expected-to-surge-with-a-significant-cagr-of-22-5-in-the-7mm-during-the-study-period-2018-30--delveinsight-301396006.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • ChemoCentryx Shares Are Spiking After an Unexpected FDA Approval

    Shares are up more than 60% after the FDA surprised investors by approving the company’s drug avacopan as a treatment for a rare disease called ANCA-associated vasculitis.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of declines. Moderna actually had more bad news today. Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in pausing the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for some individuals due to concerns about a rare heart inflammation issue.

  • ChemoCentryx's stock jumps 80% after receiving FDA approval for vasculitis drug

    Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. soared 80.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. The company said this is the first new drug to treat the rare autoimmune disease in a decade. ChemoCentryx's stock slipped 68.3% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.1%.

  • Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

    Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.

  • BioSig Inks Manufacturing Deal with Plexus Corp

    Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels With the recent successes of its PURE EP™ system underway, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has continued its trend of growth and innovation. Thanks to a manufacturing and professional services agreement with Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), a global leader in complex product design, PURE EP will be brought to market in one of the company’s largest market sectors: healthcare and life sciences. Ultimately, these two industries bring an enormous amount of revenu

  • Merus Stock Flirts With Breakout After Experimental Drug Shrinks All Tumors

    Merus stock popped Thursday after the biotech's experimental drug shrank tumors in every head-and-neck cancer patient in an early-stage test.

  • ESSA Pharma Announces the Presentation of Preclinical Data Characterizing the Mechanism of Action of EPI-7386

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data characterizing the mechanism of action of EPI-7386, ESSA's lead product candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer. The data include the results of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) studies which confirm the binding of the compound to the N-terminal domain (NTD) of th

  • Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant

    When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn’t approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs. Leilani Lutali, a born-again Christian, went with her faith. Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue are widely used in manufacturing or testing of medical products, though the cells used today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.

  • What your blood group says about your health

    You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.

  • "Pharmacogenomics Saved My Life"

    Idaho mother and mental health advocate Mehri Coulter says PGx testing helped her get healthy

  • This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Problems, New Study Finds

    It seems like there's a supplement for everything these days. You can pop a pill to improve your cognitive function, take another to lower your blood pressure, and swallow one more to help you sleep. However, there's one supplement you might be taking every day that could have serious side effects—in fact, it might even put your heart health in jeopardy.A new meta-analysis published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation reveals that taking marine omega-3 fatty acids—AKA fish oil—

  • Health Canada Approves the Use of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib), an oral, once-daily selective JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are not adequately controlled with a systemic treatment (e.g., steroid or biologic) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. RINVOQ® can be used with or without topical corti

  • AstraZeneca's experimental asthma gets an orphan drug designation for another disease

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said an experimental asthma drug it is developing with Amgen has been given an orphan drug designation as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare inflammatory disease. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to approve the investigational therapy, tezepelumab, for asthma in the first three months of 2022. AstraZeneca's stock is up 20.7% for the year, while the S&P 500 ha

  • Is It RSV Or COVID? Here Are Symptoms Parents Should Watch For.

    Another highly contagious respiratory virus recently surged in kids. Here's what you should know.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

    It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 What Is Alzheimer's Disease? Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, an umbrella term for a number of conditions that involve changes to memory, thinking, and judgment that ultim

  • Shannen Doherty shares 'truthful' photos documenting stage 4 breast cancer

    The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a set of photos with her more than 1.7 million followers.

  • People With Delta Usually Feel This at the Beginning

    Experts say the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for nearly all the new COVID cases in the U.S. Although the overall caseload has finally started to drop, the country is far from out of the woods. It's important to be alert to the potential first symptoms of a Delta infection, so you can be tested promptly for COVID-19 and isolate to prevent spreading the disease to others. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure