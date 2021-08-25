Huntkey to Attend China Cross-border E-commerce 3C Accessories Selection Conference 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey will attend China Cross-border E-commerce 3C Accessories Selection Conference 2021 (Autumn). This conference will be held on September 24, Shenzhen City, China. It is organized by Chongdiantou and 52AUDIO. They are professional organizations to analyze, evaluate, and disassemble fast chargers and audio devices.

"Professionalism and objectivity make Chongdiantou enjoy a high reputation in the charging field. It is not only a club for charging enthusiasts but also a witness to the development of the entire charging industry." said Ms.Liao, general manager of Huntkey.

Huntkey has 26 years of experience as a Chinese top manufacturer of power supplies and fast chargers. Over the years, Huntkey has been working closely with global mainstream mobile phone manufacturers to develop mobile phone chargers, and have produced many milestone products.

A product selection conference will be held and nearly a thousand new audio and charging products debuted for the first time. It attracts hundreds of supply chains and service providers in the cross-border e-commerce industry, as well as thousands of buyers. More than ten celebrities from well-known brands in the cross-border e-commerce industry will share their overseas business experience.

At the conference, Huntkey will show a series of new fast-charging products, including K20 wall charger (20W), G65 GaN fast charger (65W), G100 GaN fast charger (100W). K20 wall charger is small in size, compared with iPhone's 20W charger, it has obvious advantages in volume. The power density of the G65 GaN fast charger breaks through the industry barrier of 1 watt per cubic centimeter, has both a high-power and compact body. The 100W high power meets charging needs, and at the same time, it is backward compatible with devices in various power ranges. In order to enhance heat dissipation and safety, all Huntkey products adopt an internal glue filling process to prevent the charging efficiency from being affected by excessive temperature.

Story continues

Exhibition Time

September 24 9am-5pm

Exhibition Place

Shenzhen City, Nanshan District, Kexing Science Park, Building B, Unit 4, Conference Center, F1&F3

Huntkey's Booth Number

A27

Organizer

Chongdiantou

52 AUDIO

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-attend-china-cross-border-e-commerce-3c-accessories-selection-conference-2021-301362504.html

SOURCE Huntkey