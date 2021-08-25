U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,367.25
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    -0.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.11 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7930
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,213.21
    -2,468.72 (-4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.32
    -69.38 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.53
    +13.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Huntkey to Attend China Cross-border E-commerce 3C Accessories Selection Conference 2021

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey will attend China Cross-border E-commerce 3C Accessories Selection Conference 2021 (Autumn). This conference will be held on September 24, Shenzhen City, China. It is organized by Chongdiantou and 52AUDIO. They are professional organizations to analyze, evaluate, and disassemble fast chargers and audio devices.

"Professionalism and objectivity make Chongdiantou enjoy a high reputation in the charging field. It is not only a club for charging enthusiasts but also a witness to the development of the entire charging industry." said Ms.Liao, general manager of Huntkey.

Huntkey has 26 years of experience as a Chinese top manufacturer of power supplies and fast chargers. Over the years, Huntkey has been working closely with global mainstream mobile phone manufacturers to develop mobile phone chargers, and have produced many milestone products.

A product selection conference will be held and nearly a thousand new audio and charging products debuted for the first time. It attracts hundreds of supply chains and service providers in the cross-border e-commerce industry, as well as thousands of buyers. More than ten celebrities from well-known brands in the cross-border e-commerce industry will share their overseas business experience.

At the conference, Huntkey will show a series of new fast-charging products, including K20 wall charger (20W), G65 GaN fast charger (65W), G100 GaN fast charger (100W). K20 wall charger is small in size, compared with iPhone's 20W charger, it has obvious advantages in volume. The power density of the G65 GaN fast charger breaks through the industry barrier of 1 watt per cubic centimeter, has both a high-power and compact body. The 100W high power meets charging needs, and at the same time, it is backward compatible with devices in various power ranges. In order to enhance heat dissipation and safety, all Huntkey products adopt an internal glue filling process to prevent the charging efficiency from being affected by excessive temperature.

Exhibition Time

September 24 9am-5pm

Exhibition Place

Shenzhen City, Nanshan District, Kexing Science Park, Building B, Unit 4, Conference Center, F1&F3

Huntkey's Booth Number

A27

Organizer

Chongdiantou

52 AUDIO

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey
VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-attend-china-cross-border-e-commerce-3c-accessories-selection-conference-2021-301362504.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Green Energy: Sustainable Future For Bitcoin Mining | Opinion

    In the previous article on bitcoin mining, we already discussed many aspects of energy consumption by the industry. We also compared the usage with other sectors and energy consumers from around the globe based on the most recent data. This article will focus on the future of energy usage in crypto mining and how it can contribute to the global transition toward sustainable energy usage. What Are Green Energy And Renewable Energy? The terms Green energy and Renewable energy are often used interc

  • Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea's LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem's battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) underscores the challenges facing battery firms in making a stable product to power electric cars. HOW DOES A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WORK?

  • Letters to the Editor: Hydrogen car naysayers sound like battery EV critics 20 years ago

    Drivers of hydrogen-powered vehicles say they accept the limitations that come with being the early adopters of cleaner technology.

  • EXPLAINER-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

    General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea's LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem's battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) underscores the challenges facing battery firms in making a stable product to power electric cars. HOW DOES A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WORK?

  • Electric bicycle boom: 'Everything electric is just hot,' Pedego CEO says

    Between a pandemic-fueled bike boom and growing interest in electric transport options, demand for electric bicycles, or e-bikes, has been picking up speed.

  • Union Pacific, Progress Rail To Increase Biodiesel Content For Locomotives

    Union Pacific will increase the amount of biodiesel that fuels locomotives used for Progress Rail. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) subsidiary that provides rolling stock and infrastructure solutions to rail customers worldwide, has agreed to use up to a 20% biodiesel blend for specific electro-motive diesel locomotives operated by UP (NYSE: UNP). The previous level that locomotives could use was a 5% biodiesel blend. Increasing the biodiesel content is part of a broader effort to reduce

  • HyPoint and Piasecki reach $6.5M deal to develop hydrogen fuel cells systems for eVTOLs

    This is where HyPoint comes in. The two-year-old company has been working with a number of eVTOL companies, like ZeroAvia, on air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell systems that it says have triple the power-to-weight ratio of traditional liquid-cooled hydrogen fuel cells. Now, the fuel cell developer is adding Piasecki Aircraft Corporation to its list of partners.

  • Vingroup's leader shares information about their battery strategy for VinFast's electric vehicles

    Battery for electric vehicles (EVs) that can charge to 80% in five minutes, 100% solid-state battery without risk of fire with capacity three times higher than current lithium batteries. Technologi...

  • Win an eco-friendly Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van

    Waking up, throwing open the doors to a custom camper van to take in Rocky Mountain vistas or Yosemite's great climbing walls seems like exactly what we all need after a year indoors. Take one look at this Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van conversion and you know that it is special. It also includes Vansmith's Green Package, which, according to Omaze, includes, "wool insulation, blue-stained pine ceiling, bamboo countertop, carbon offset package with 72,000 lbs of carbon offsets," and a green logo.

  • Kokam Supplies Battery Energy Storage System to Electricité De Tahiti: Virtual Synchronous Generator to Help Decarbonize Electricity Generation

    Kokam Co., Ltd, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion battery solutions and a subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, has entered into contract to supply Electricité de Tahiti (EDT), a subsidiary of ENGIE, with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) serving as Tahiti's first 'Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG)'. Comprised of a 15MW / 10.4MWh battery system with an integrated 20Mvar STATCOM, the state-of-the-art BESS will replace EDT's spinning reserve diesel generators in order to cost-effe

  • Kern County Board of Supervisors approves Rosamond solar project

    The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Raceway solar project in Rosamond Tuesday. The AES Corporation building the project says they expect it to be online and functional by the end of next year.

  • Turbines use wind from passing traffic to generate power

    Device can also be installed in places unsuitable for traditional turbines

  • Kapacity.io is using AI to drive energy and emissions savings for real estate

    Y Combinator-backed Kapacity.io is on a mission to accelerate the decarbonization of buildings by using AI-generated efficiency savings to encourage electrification of commercial real estate -- wooing buildings away from reliance on fossil fuels to power their heating and cooling needs. It does this by providing incentives to building owners/occupiers to shift to clean energy usage through a machine learning-powered software automation layer. The startup's cloud software integrates with buildings' HVAC systems and electricity meters -- drawing on local energy consumption data to calculate and deploy real-time adjustments to heating/cooling systems which not only yield energy and (CO2) emissions savings but generate actual revenue for building owners/tenants -- paying them to reduce consumption such as at times of peak energy demand on the grid.

  • Sonoma County Inventors Set Record For Solar-Power Locomotives

    In a history making trip, a pair of Sonoma County inventors set a new land speed record for locomotives powered by the sun, with plans of being the fastest solar powered vehicle in a future attempt. John Ramos reports. (8/24/21)

  • Climate change is an infrastructure problem – map of electric vehicle chargers shows one reason why

    While a gas station might be 72 miles away, an EV charger may be much farther. Pgiam via Getty ImagesMost of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers – at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles’ worth of charge; most take

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Dropping Right Now

    One of the factors that hurt solar stocks over the last few weeks was news that higher costs are hurting manufacturing profits. Transportation costs were also pointed to as a headwind by Canadian Solar in its recent earnings report.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Gundlach: We're running our economy 'like we're not interested in maintaining global reserve currency status'

    The 'Bond King' thinks there's 'easily' 25% downside in the U.S. dollar.