Huntkey Will Continue Its Low-Carbon Strategy into the Next Decade

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2022 China aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. As a Chinese enterprise with 27 years of experience in the power supply industry, Huntkey has insisted on developing low-carbon manufacturing and products for more than 10 years. Huntkey not only makes its efforts to protect the environment during the Earth Hour period, but low carbon will also be the long-term goal of Huntkey in the next few decades.

"From 2008 to the present, Huntkey initiated and participated in the formulation and promulgation of 28 categories of Chinese and industry-level standards," said Maoqi Liu, CEO, Huntkey Group. "The formulation and implementation of these standards not only provide a strong guarantee for the quality of our products, but also contribute to the globalization of Chinese products."

From the aspect of standard formulation, when Huntkey participates in the drafting and formulation of each standard, it will take the opportunity to put forward low-carbon concepts and corresponding indicators for the reference of the certification centers and technical committees. At the same time, Huntkey actively advocates low-carbon environmental protection elements in its products, in order to enable users at all levels to use reliable, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products, creating more value for users and society.

On the product side, the distinctive energy saving and environmental protection of Huntkey products will be reflected from the aspects of design, manufacturing, selection of environmentally friendly materials, scrap disposal, and safe recycling, and the packaging of each product will emphasize "a dual-carbon economy" and "low-carbon technology", aiming for fully demonstrating Huntkey's environmental protection scientific and technological achievements, so that every user can realize their contribution to the environment in the process of using energy-saving products.

For internal employees and external users, Huntkey actively promotes a low-carbon culture. It has promoted low-carbon knowledge on the company's internal website every week through the corporate culture department. The human resources department also announced an incentive mechanism to reward employees who practice a low carbon lifestyle. Huntkey distributes low-carbon news and knowledge on the media, plans activities and interacts with end-users, and encourages users to participate in low-carbon activities together. For example, Huntkey initiated Earth Hour interactions on Weibo and WeChat. People can leave a message to share what they did during the 1 hour when the lights were turned off. Huntkey will filter out some interesting answers and give participants Huntkey's fast chargers and surge protectors. Users have the opportunity to experience products that charge faster and consume less power. The power strip with fast charging function and anti-surge protection not only saves the user's time but also ensures the safety.

In summary, whether it is the "develop low-carbon technology and live an environmentally friendly life" initiated 11 years ago or the "Double-Carbon Practice Declaration" (double-carbon refers to carbon peak and carbon neutrality) advocated now, Huntkey has only one purpose, that is, through its own products, words and deeds, to inspire the goodwill of consumers and help the society contribute to social and environmental progress and sustainable development, and become a respected enterprise.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global

Contact

Media Contact: Ms. Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com

Business Contact: Ms. Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-will-continue-its-low-carbon-strategy-into-the-next-decade-301511215.html

SOURCE Huntkey

