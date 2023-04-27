Huntkey Exhibited Key Products at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 11th to 14th, the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show was held in Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo. Huntkey, a professional power solutions provider with 28 years of experience, exhibited its latest products and technologies in the power supply field. Our team was so excited to exchange ideas and explore collaboration opportunities with visitors.

Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show is a leading international electronics sourcing event. The exhibition has 4,000+ booths and attracted 2,000+ well-known suppliers to participate. This exhibition provides a great platform for retailers, electronic retailers and distributors to purchase consumer electronics, computer peripherals, outdoor electronics, audio-visual products, electronic components, etc.

In response to hot topics such as carbon neutrality, technology and design, this year's show includes conference topics such as sustainable development and pursuing quality of life through technology. Low-carbon is also an important theme of Huntkey.

Industrial Power Supplies

The most popular product among visitors is the 200W industrial power supply. Industrial power supplies are mainly used in 3D printers, self-service, security industries and so on. Huntkey has served 2 Fortune 500 companies in the security industry with a full range of power solutions, helping to bulid Xi'an into a smart city. The products that visitors want to know most are high-power adapters, such as 120W and 180W, which may be related to the popularity of outdoor camping. In the past two years, outdoor energy storage has attracted much attention in China.

Huntkey has served 2 Fortune 500 companies in the security industry with a full range of power solutions.

PC Peripherals

Huntkey's power supply technology is in the leading position in China. Huntkey brought a pure white "sea view room" machine at this Show, which is favored by DIY players. The power supply is MVP P1200X white model, which is compatible with ATX3.0 design. The case is S980 Tornado, equipped with GX360R Great White Shark water cooling and 7 GX120 arctic circle fans. Through the large glass on both sides, the cool lighting effects can be seen at a glance. Coupled with a 31.5-inch 2K curved display—K3218QLC, to create a complete e-sports gaming PC.

Power Strips

Some new products were exhibited, one of which attracted many visitors was a detachable power strip, which is expected to be launched in October. It has a maximum output of 68W. When combined, it is a power strip, and when it is separated, it is a charger and power strip. It is flexible and suitable for business trips and travel. In February, five models of Huntkey's power strips were selected into the list of China's green design products.

Safe and Fast Chargers

Huntkey is the first brand to release the 200W GaN multi-port fast charger. This charger has 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, as well as foldable pins and fast charging indicator light. It supports PD 3.1 fast charging protocol and can charge 3 laptops at the same time. It is a good choice for meetings and business trips. The size is 25% smaller than Apple's 140W charger. Not only chargers, Huntkey also provides other peripheral products, such as data cables, phone cases, power banks, docking stations and so on.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

