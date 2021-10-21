U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.75
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2680
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,674.09
    +743.78 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,527.14
    +46.33 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.71
    -93.84 (-0.32%)
     

Huntkey Was Invited to Observe the on-Site Launch of Tianzhou-3

·5 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful launch of Tianzhou-3 in Wenchang City on September 20, 2021, means that Chinese space station construction mission is one step closer to complete success. The main task of Tianzhou-3 is to transport and store cargo, replenish propellant for the space station, and collect and store waste, and bring it back to the atmosphere for destruction. Compared with Tianzhou-2, Tianzhou-3's launch site is more efficient in installation.

Against this historical background, Huntkey Group, which helped the development of the aerospace industry, was invited to the Wenchang aerospace launch site in Hainan Province to observe the launch of Tianzhou-3. Mr.Liu, Executive President of Huntkey, Mr.Zhang, Huntkey's sub-brand Oucica Product Manager, together with Shenzhen Media Group, the Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen), and other people and institutions, witnessed the rapid development of Chinese aerospace technology. Mr.Liu was deeply moved and said that Huntkey would consistently make unremitting efforts for the development of the aerospace industry.

On January 28, 2021, Huntkey Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen) based on years of technology accumulation and excellent product quality and has since embarked on a journey of boosting the development of the aerospace industry.

From July to August 2021, Oucica photocatalyst air purifier KJ380 participated in the simulated space environment experiment to test its ability to sterilize, disinfect and remove aldehydes in the living and working environment of astronauts. Volunteers were in a closed and isolated simulated space environment. The project team monitored, evaluated and intervened on their fasting and sleep to verify the sensitivity and effectiveness of fasting, low-metabolism in human body, sleep monitoring, and sleep promotion equipment. At the same time, psychological measurements of volunteers' cognition, mood, fatigue and team environment during the confined isolation period were carried out.

The experimental results show that Oucica adopts the MaSSC photocatalyst UVA decomposition system, which can effectively decompose harmful substances and avoid secondary pollution of the environment. Compared with ordinary photocatalysts, the MaSSC photocatalyst UVA decomposition system has a more efficient purification capacity and does not produce harmful substances such as ozone. Moreover, Oucica photocatalyst air purifier is additionally equipped with an activated carbon multi-layer filter, which has multiple purification capabilities and is far cleaner than ordinary products. Especially in dealing with viruses and bacteria, it can efficiently remove a variety of bacteria and viruses, including H1N1 influenza A virus, H3N2 influenza virus, and enterovirus EV71, including a variety of common indoor bacteria and viruses, with a removal rate of as high as 99.99%.

In order to obtain this product technical qualification, Huntkey has gone through tens of thousands of experimental attempts and has been tempered by setbacks and failures. After three years, it finally successfully combined the melt blown technology with the photocatalyst technology, breaking the current design tradition of pure filtration and adsorption. Traditional filtering and adsorption air cleaners can clean the air in the early stage of use, but as time goes by, after the adsorption material reaches the saturation level, it will release toxic and harmful gases, and the harmful substances deposited on the filter will also volatilize, causing secondary environmental pollution to the human body and there is a pathogenic hazard.

Compared with the surface of the earth, the living environment of astronauts in space is more challenging. How can the materials carried by Tianzhou-3 not be contaminated? How to achieve the purification of harmful gases in the space station? How to improve the pollution problem of formaldehyde released in the early stage of material use? They once became concerns of aerospace engineers, which were related to the health of the astronauts and directly affected the efficiency and results of the space station. Oucica's test results undoubtedly provided help in solving this problem and ensured the smooth progress of the aerospace industry to a certain extent.

After observing the on-site launch, Mr.Liu visited the Aerospace Science Museum. The staff of the Museum explained the entire process of the Tianzhou-3 launch mission in detail. Mr.Liu said that it was the first time for him to understand the aerospace work process from a professional point of view and feel the charm of aerospace technology. The rigorous and hard-working spirit displayed by the astronauts will continue to inspire Huntkey to do a good job in our industry, do a good job in quality, and strive to make contributions in the future.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey
VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-was-invited-to-observe-the-on-site-launch-of-tianzhou-3-301405297.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s road to trillionaire status may not be paved with Teslas, says Morgan Stanley

    Rich and getting richer pretty much sums up Elon Musk, chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and privately held SpaceX. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, Musk remains just ahead of Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $219.5 billion. While that’s some way from trillionaire status, Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley entertains the notion with this thought: Musk may get there, but it won’t be because of his electric-car company.

  • Boeing Has a SpaceX Problem. Starliner Shows Why.

    A test flight of Boeing's new Starliner—a space capsule designed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station—is delayed until 2022, according to reports.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Tumbled This Morning

    Investors aren't sure if they can bet on Biden to lift the alternative energy company's prospects anymore.

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • NextEra Energy Continues to Shine

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cleaner energy sources. The giant utility delivered strong third-quarter results, powered by its leading renewable energy business. According to the report it released Wednesday morning, NextEra Energy generated $1.483 billion, or $0.75 per share, of adjusted net income during the third quarter.

  • First Solar and SolarEdge Are Falling. Why Solar Stocks Got Downgraded.

    Analysts at Guggenheim see risks to the solar sector from rising input costs for steel, aluminum, labor, and panels.

  • The World Is Nowhere Near to Kicking Its Dirtiest Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • Boeing zeros in on cause of Starliner launch scrub

    Boeing hopes to be ready for another Starliner launch try in the first half of 2022.

  • How SpaceX and Tesla Could Make Elon Musk a Trillionaire

    Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says some of his clients think SpaceX could eventually be worth more than Tesla, and will make the Tesla CEO a trillionaire.

  • Amazon using ships intended for timber to transport goods

    Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Orion: Nasa's Moon ship ready to be attached to rocket

    The Orion spacecraft is ready to be placed on top of a rocket that will send it towards the Moon.

  • Rivian Just Started Shipping Its EV Pickup. Would You Like a Kitchen With That?

    Electric vehicles are cool and some of the features EV buyers can purchase are interesting, even if they are a little odd.

  • China test fires 500-ton solid-fuel rocket engine

    The rocket engine features the world’s largest thrust weighing about 500 tons

  • Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

    The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday. The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Climate experts say the world must stop adding to the total amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere by 2050, and that can only be done by drastically reducing the burning of fossil fuels as soon as possible, among other measures.

  • Rain Expected For Southern California Next Week

    Southern California is expected to get the tail end of a weather system that could bring major rainfall to much of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Amber Lee reports.

  • ‘No other like it in Texas.’ Massive ranch goes on sale for eye-popping $200M price tag

    In the Texas Panhandle, a huge family-owned ranch officially hits the real estate market this week. “It is simply a one of one, and possibly the last of the great ones.”

  • Replay: Pioneering Big Earth Data: CEO and CFO of Planet in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of Planet Labs Inc. to discuss company’s merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV. (NYSE: DMYQ), unique earth scanning satellite constellation, data subscription business model, and massive TAM opportunity. The live event featured Planet Co-Founder & CEO Will Marshall […]

  • Joe Manchin is betraying West Virginia

    West Virginia's coal industry is doomed. Joe Manchin wants to take the whole state down with it.