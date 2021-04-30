U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Huntkey participates in the 2021 China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition Opening in Shenzhen City "Challenge, Mars"

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2021, the "Challenge, Mars" China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition, hosted by Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen) and Shenzhen Media Group, was officially held at Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning. The opening gave audience a wonderful opportunity to explore the future and experience life on Mars. At the same time, Huntkey Group, as a partner of the China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition, brought its air purifier brand Oucica to the exhibition site, supporting to provide the clean air in China's manned space science and technology.

Huntkey Executive President Mr.Liu said that Huntkey Group has a long-term connection with space technology. China's aerospace industry has also experienced several important periods such as arduous entrepreneurship and going global. So far, Chinese aerospace industry has reached a considerable scale and level in the world. Mr. Liu is glad that the China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition can be held in Shenzhen City, and invites people to bring their families to experience the achievements of China in the aerospace industry. These achievements amaze the world and prove audience the brilliant achievements of the Chinese in the field of aerospace. At the same time, Huntkey Group has reached a strategic partnership with Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen) and reached cooperation in the formulation of national standards for photocatalyst air purifiers. Currently, it is actively promoting the formulation of national standards for photocatalyst air purifiers. Huntkey is confident for the future. From now on, Huntkey will do every step of the standard formulation to lay a solid foundation for the in-depth application of photocatalyst air purifiers in China's manned aerospace science and technology projects.

This achievement exhibition is the first aerospace science and technology achievement exhibition with the theme of manned spaceflight. The entire exhibition area covers an area of more than 1,800 square meters. There are multiple zones such as the Mars base camp, space training camp, and Mars base exploration. It is worth mentioning that for the first time, it has assembled many authentic products of Chinese spacecraft, as well as spacecraft and lunar exploration vehicles. Space Station, Long March series rocket family and many other models are displayed. The 2021 China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition will last from April 30 to July 24 and will be held at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning.

The audience has chance to try the novel experience of starting from the earth and entering the "Mars Base Camp" wearing a space suit and sitting on the Mars base to experience the Martian storm and the tense Martian life at the center of the Mars energy crisis! They can also join the "Tiangong Special Training Department" basic theory, physical fitness, space environment adaptability training and other eight astronaut training programs, experience the astronaut scientific research training scene. Audience has chance to feel the secret and greatness of Chinese astronauts and visit the "Aerospace Museum" to see valuable space suits and giant return capsule parachute.

The Oucica KJ380 photocatalyst air purifier is one of the exhibits. It has the functions of anti-virus, sterilization, odor removal and aldehyde removal. The product adopts photocatalyst UVA decomposition technology and high-efficiency composite filter, which can play a role in disinfection and purification. At the same time, Oucica's photocatalyst air purifier products have obtained the "Sanitation License for Disinfection Product Manufacturers" issued by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission. The main purpose is to produce medical-grade disinfection equipment "Photocatalyst Air Sterilizers". It means that Huntkey has the qualification to independently research and develop, produce and sell disinfection equipment products, and can bring reliable air purifier products to all users.

Travel through time and space to experience the development of China's aerospace industry and reveal the most important aerospace science and technology achievements. In the struggle of generations of Chinese astronauts, this is the pinnacle era of China's aerospace that you must never miss. It's a good chance to visit China Manned Space Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition to watch the development of aerospace. China's aerospace industry will move toward a brighter future.

We have longed for the exploration of space since we were young. Maybe we cannot touch the distant stars, maybe we cannot get rid of gravity and experience roaming space, maybe we cannot experience every wonderful moment of Chinese aerospace science and technology, maybe we cannot imagine looking at the earth in the starry sky of the universe.

Exhibition Time

April 30, 2021-July 24, 2021

Exhibition Place

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (First Floor)

Organizer

Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen)
Shenzhen Media Group

Partner

Shenzhen Huntkey Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Oucica Photocatalyst Air Purifier

Part of the content of this article comes from the organizer, if you have any objections or questions, please contact to delete

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-participates-in-the-2021-china-manned-space-science-and-technology-achievement-exhibition-opening-in-shenzhen-city-challenge-mars-301281259.html

SOURCE Huntkey

