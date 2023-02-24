U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,162.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,186.00
    -21.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    +0.64 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    +6.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6730
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,984.34
    -558.71 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.99
    -10.15 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.78
    +294.46 (+1.09%)
     

Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2023

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, as a professional power solutions provider, is going to present at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show held in Hong Kong on April 11–14, 2023. This Show has attracted high-quality OEM/ODM manufacturers from mainland China and Asian countries to exhibit popular electronic products.

As a regular exhibitor who has participated in the exhibition for 7 years, Huntkey announced that it will exhibit its latest and hottest products at this exhibition, including fast chargers, laptop adapters, power strips, surge protectors, PC power supplies and monitors, and industrial power supplies this time.

In the field of consumer electronics, Huntkey hopes to rebuild a new height of safe and fast charging. In 2023, Huntkey released six leading safety technologies. In general, these technologies aim to improve security and user experience. The potting glue used in the charger is shock-proof and moisture-proof, so chargers can be used outdoors. The USB contact port is thickened with gold plating, which can reduce heat generation, and the charger can dissipate heat more evenly when in use. The mobile phone can guarantee its touch sensitivity even in charging mode, and users' gaming experience is better. Huntkey's patented fire protection technology is used to ensure that chargers will not be damaged in different abnormal environments exposed to sparks, ensuring the safety of products and users. The special design makes the internal structure more compact and orderly, and the volume of the charger is smaller and is to carry for travel.

Low-carbon is an important theme of Huntkey's exhibition. "Huntkey has achieved energy-saving and environmental protection in design, manufacturing, environmentally friendly materials, scrap disposal, safe recycling and so on, so that every user is aware of his/her contribution to the environment in the process of using energy-saving products. Designers and planners can feel the value brought to users and society, and sellers can also have fun and be respected," said Maoqi Liu, CEO of Huntkey Group.

Take PC peripherals for example, raw materials strictly implement RoHS standards to reduce pollution and be environmentally friendly. All power supply products are not excessively packaged, and use degradable materials to reduce carbon emissions and pollutant emissions in the packaging production process. Leading LLC resonance solution and high conversion efficiency provide efficient solutions.

 

 

 

Huntkey provides industrial power supplies and adapters
Huntkey provides industrial power supplies and adapters

Welcome to visit Huntkey booth:
Date: April 11-14, 2023
Booth: 10K02
Address: AsiaWorld-Expo center, Hong Kong

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com
Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-present-at-hong-kong-global-sources-consumer-electronics-show-2023-301755097.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk And Tesla Give California a Second Chance

    To everyone's surprise, Tesla's CEO has decided to open Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, CA, just over a year after moving the automaker's headquarters to Austin, Texas.

  • Train-Car Wheel Bearing Overheated Before Ohio Train Derailment, NTSB Finds

    The federal transportation agency continues its investigation after Feb. 3 accident involving a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine.

  • 4 Water Utility Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

    Water Utility companies like AWR, YORW, CWCO and SJW are poised to benefit from stable demand for water and wastewater services across the United States. Their expanding infrastructure will enable them to serve customers efficiently

  • Shell's (SHEL) Vito Deep-Water Project Begins Production

    Shell's (SHEL) Vito development project demonstrates the company's commitment to deep-water exploration and meeting energy demands while aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • Egg prices will fall nearly 30% this year, U.S. farm agency says

    Having lingered near record highs for months, egg prices will fall dramatically this year provided the United States does not see a rebound in outbreaks of bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. The price of a dozen eggs was up 150% in January from a year prior, to $4.80 a dozen, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2023, wholesale egg prices will fall 26.8%, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer said in a presentation at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in Virginia on Thursday.

  • Invenergy marks largest acquisition yet with $1.5 bln deal for AEP unregulated renewable portfolio

    MARKET PULSE Invenergy LLC said Thursday it’s taking part in its largest acquisition since the private wind, solar and natural gas developer was founded in 2001 with a deal to buy a 1,365-megawatt (MW) unregulated, contracted renewables portfolio from American Electric Power (AEP) for $1.

  • The decade-long queue squeezing Britain's power supply

    Up and down the country, the story is the same. Wind farms, solar farms, batteries and even waste power plants – none can get connected to the electricity grid fast enough.

  • US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico.

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty. After listening to arguments that stretched throughout the day, Judge James Browning denied the request, saying the ranchers failed to make their case.

  • Blizzard warning in San Diego, blackouts in Michigan as wild winter storm grips much of U.S.

    Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.

  • Brazil Suspends Beef Exports to China After Mad Cow Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, halted exports of the red meat to China after confirming a case of the animal illness known as mad cow disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion

  • Liquid hydrogen-powered robot ship wins backing from taxpayer

    Developers vying to build the world’s first liquid hydrogen-fuelled robot ship have won backing from the taxpayer as part of the push to cut carbon emissions. Acua Ocean, Unitrove and consortium partners have been awarded a £3.8m government grant to develop an unmanned vessel and hydrogen fuel station. They are aiming to get the £5.4m project up and running by autumn 2024, with the boat transporting 4-5 tonne cargos from Aberdeen to Orkney and the Shetland Islands. Hydrogen is one of the options

  • Thousands of flights canceled, delayed as winter storm blankets much of U.S. in snow and ice

    More than 1,600 flights are canceled and 5,800 delayed Wednesday as a powerful winter storm hits two-thirds of the U.S.

  • Packing for Spring Break 2023? Shop Free People's new swim collection today

    Spring Break 2023 is coming up and Free People launched a new FP Beach Swim collection just in time. Shop new FP bathing suits and swimwear today.

  • Winter storm cancels hundreds more flights across country

    Hundreds of Delta Air Lines flights were reported to have been canceled Thursday as impacts from a winter storm continued to barrel down on much of the country.

  • UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages

    Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh fruits and vegetables that customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, said Wednesday that it would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. The empty shelves have become a political issue, with opponents of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union blaming Brexit for the fruit and vegetable shortages.

  • Nabors (NBR) Speeds Up Renewable Push, Backs Solar Firm Vast

    A unit of Nabors Industries (NBR) and Australia's Vast Solar have agreed to a business combination deal for sustainable renewal energy projects.

  • Will The First Trillionaire Come From AI Or Clean Energy? Two Billionaires Make Opposite Bets

    Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates became a billionaire in 1987 at age 31. He was the youngest self-made billionaire until Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg became one at age 23. It took business magnate Warren Buffett until age 56 to amass his first billion. Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corp., was 49. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk was 41, and Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos was 35. Each of these industry leaders has grown his wealth by tens of billions — sometimes well over $100 b

  • Chile readies major earthquake insurance with World Bank

    Chile is finalizing a deal with the World Bank for insurance against high-intensity earthquakes that would impact the country's fiscal policy and public debt, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. "The insurance would allow Chile to receive pre-established compensation payments, in the event of certain high-intensity parameterized seismic events that cause material damage to the country and public finances," the ministry said in a statement. The government said that studies to design different financial insurance structures with the World Bank - through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)- began in June 2022.

  • California's Big Snowstorm Will Ease But Not End Historic Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- An unusually cold winter storm that’s forecast to bring snow to the hills surrounding San Francisco and Los Angeles this week could make for some picturesque moments but won’t end California’s historic drought.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Bigge

  • Wild Weather Brings Blizzards, Power Outages and Record-High Temperatures

    The Western U.S. and Midwest bore the brunt of heavy snow and blizzards, while parts of the South recorded record-high temperatures.