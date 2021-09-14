U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Formation of Energy Transition Team

Hunton Andrews Kurth
·1 min read

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on helping clients achieve their economic and social goals while meeting the demand for low carbon alternatives and resource conservation, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a trusted advisor to the energy industry and investors for more than a century, has formed a multidisciplinary Energy Transition team.

The Energy Transition team includes attorneys from the firm’s energy, environmental, corporate and regulatory practices, who bring decades of industry and government experience working with the energy sector to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

Key proficiencies include advising clients on development and deployment of new infrastructure and technology, including renewable power generation, transmission and distribution, and energy storage; carbon capture and sequestration; decommissioning older facilities and units, including associated facility and waste management; environmental, social and governance considerations, including environmental justice; climate change; natural resource conservation; and compliance with the full regime of state and federal environmental laws, among others.

“Companies are making transformational investments in technology, alternative energy and green strategies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Deidre Duncan, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice group leader. “Our Energy Transition Team stands shoulder to shoulder with our clients as they move into the future, prepared to help them identify and weigh strategic options and navigate and overcome legal and regulatory challenges so they can accomplish their objectives with long term, sustainable solutions.”

To learn more about Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Energy Transition team, click here.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.


CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (713) 220-3713 jheallen@HuntonAK.com


  • Here's Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reacted positively to two different items of news this morning. Plug's shares likely got a boost from the earnings release of clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). Plug Power already has a joint venture with French automaker Renault, but this news signals the company will be further growing its presence in Europe.

  • A Tesla Co-Founder Aims To Build an Entire U.S. Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company.Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Karora Reports Strong Lake Cowan Drilling Success with Intersection of 21.1 g/t Gold Over 3 Metres Along the Sleuth Trend and the Delineation of Two New Major Shear Zones

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new exploration drilling results from Lake Cowan at its Higginsville Greater project area focused primarily on the highly prospective Sleuth Trend between the area north of Baloo open pit mine, Monsoon and south of the Nanook prospect.

  • Storm’s Blackouts Sever Texas Fuel Shipments to East Coast

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest gasoline pipeline in North America halted most shipments of fuel from Texas to the East Coast after Hurricane Nicholas’s winds knocked out power to almost half a million homes and businesses. The blackouts that followed the storm’s landfall early Tuesday also crippled operations at a natural gas export terminal about 70 miles (kilometers) south of Houston. Ports up and down the Texas coast remained shut as the U.S. Coast Guard assessed sea channel conditions.Margins on

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier advance, tracking U.S. dollar movements, as investors assess Storm Nicholas’ impact on energy assets.Futures in New York held above $70 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.1% on Tuesday. The dollar pared losses after earlier slipping with U.S. consumer prices rising less than forecast. A stronger dollar tends to make commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Meanwhile, the largest gasoline pipeline in North America halted most shipments of fuel fro

  • All About Solar Energy

    Learn how this zero-carbon energy source works, its history and future while Duke Energy builds more renewables

  • Australian woman captures terrifying moment venomous red-bellied black snake ransacks her living room

    Footage shows the snake perched on top of the TV

  • Storm Nicholas knocks out power to over 400,000 customers in Texas

    That represents about 17% of CenterPoint's power customers in the Houston area. Nicholas was currently located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Houston and could cause life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

  • Canada's 2021 Fall Forecast: Savour pleasant weather while it lasts

    Can we now expect a more traditional fall season across Canada? Or is winter lurking just around the corner? What to expect over the next three months.

  • Once-in-a-century solar superstorm could plunge the world into ‘internet apocalypse’, study says

    Long-distance optical fibre lines, submarine cables part of global internet infrastructure are particularly vulnerable

  • Storm Nicholas Threatens to Lash Gulf Coast With Rain for Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nicholas is lashing the U.S. Gulf Coast with torrential rain that could drag on for days, knocking out power, unleashing floods and dealing another blow to the energy industry just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. The storm made landfall in Texas at about 12:30 a.m. local time near the Matagorda Peninsula with top winds of 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, the eighth tropical cyclone to hit the U.S. this year. “Life-threatening” flash floods are expected across the

  • Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt

    Scientists are racing to collect ice cores – along with long-frozen records they hold of climate cycles – as global warming melts glaciers and ice sheets. Late last year, German-born chemist Margit Schwikowski and a team of international scientists attempted to gather ice cores from the Grand Combin glacier, high on the Swiss-Italian border, for a United Nations-backed climate monitoring effort. The core was in good shape, said Schwikowski: It had well-preserved atmospheric gases and chemical evidence of past climates, and ground-penetrating radar showed a deep glacier.

  • Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

    President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

  • Stunning images capture rare "megapod" of humpback whales

    Tour boat operator says it's only the 2nd time in 19 years he's seen such a huge group of humpbacks attacking a ball of baitfish off the Australian coast.

  • Nicholas becomes hurricane as it heads to Texas. Two Atlantic storms could form this week

    Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.

  • Uranium Stocks Jump as Reddit’s WallStreetBets Goes Nuclear

    Shares of uranium mining companies surged as WallStreetBets users put forward bullish arguments in favor of the radioactive metal, complete with the forum’s typical mix of memes and humor.

  • BHP aims to have curbed emissions from steelmaking customers by 2050

    BHP Group on Tuesday laid out its aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 from the operations of its customers by working with them to cut carbon out of their processes. BHP, the world's biggest miner, has already committed to extinguishing emissions directly from its own operations and lowering its indirect emissions through means such as using more power from renewable sources by then as well. Steelmaking is one of the world's most heavily polluting industries and the shift to focus on net zero emissions from the use of its raw materials by the sector marks an escalation in its efforts.

  • Report: Climate change could see 200 million move by 2050

    Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hot spots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, a World Bank report has found. The second part of the Groundswell report published Monday examined how the impacts of slow-onset climate change such as water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what it describes as “climate migrants” by 2050 under three different scenarios with varying degrees of climate action and development. Under the most pessimistic scenario, with a high level of emissions and unequal development, the report forecasts up to 216 million people moving within their own countries across the six regions analyzed.

  • How China's Focus On Low Emissions Could Affect Industrial Metals

    China has announced bold targets to curb its carbon emissions, but the country will need to embrace significant policy challenges to end its heavy reliance on fossil fuels. The transition to a low-carbon economy is also likely to impact the demand and price of metals, such as copper, aluminum, and steel. Ambitious Carbon Reduction Targets President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly in September last year that China would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with carbon dioxide emissi