Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Formation of Energy Transition Team

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on helping clients achieve their economic and social goals while meeting the demand for low carbon alternatives and resource conservation, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a trusted advisor to the energy industry and investors for more than a century, has formed a multidisciplinary Energy Transition team.

The Energy Transition team includes attorneys from the firm’s energy, environmental, corporate and regulatory practices, who bring decades of industry and government experience working with the energy sector to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

Key proficiencies include advising clients on development and deployment of new infrastructure and technology, including renewable power generation, transmission and distribution, and energy storage; carbon capture and sequestration; decommissioning older facilities and units, including associated facility and waste management; environmental, social and governance considerations, including environmental justice; climate change; natural resource conservation; and compliance with the full regime of state and federal environmental laws, among others.

“Companies are making transformational investments in technology, alternative energy and green strategies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Deidre Duncan, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice group leader. “Our Energy Transition Team stands shoulder to shoulder with our clients as they move into the future, prepared to help them identify and weigh strategic options and navigate and overcome legal and regulatory challenges so they can accomplish their objectives with long term, sustainable solutions.”

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters.

