Huntsman to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 4, 2022

·1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) will hold a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET that day.

Webcast link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Wb0ErzBk

Participant dial-in numbers:   
Domestic callers:                    (877) 402-8037
International callers:               (201) 378-4913

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation slides that will be accessible via the webcast link and Huntsman's investor relations website, www.huntsman.com/investors. Upon conclusion of the call, the webcast replay will be accessible via Huntsman's website.

About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Huntsman Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntsman Corporation)
Huntsman Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntsman Corporation)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntsman-to-discuss-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-4-2022-301640960.html

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation

