Huobi Announces "Futures Trading Masters" Contest to Ignite Trading Participation

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest community initiative, Huobi is giving its users the chance to become a "Futures Trading Master."

Futures trading has become increasingly popular in the crypto industry as more people look to make the most of their investments in an emerging market. Providing safe, professional, and efficient services, Huobi Futures, a derivatives trading platform under Huobi Group, has become a go-to platform for many traders looking to avoid the risk of spot market price fluctuation and make the most income possible.

Since the launch of Huobi Futures, four Futures Trading Masters contests have been held so far and the prizes doled out to winners have been eye-popping. Attracted to Huobi's mature trading infrastructure and liquidity, tens of thousands of people have participated in this futures trading event for their chance to take home a top reward.

During the last contest, more than 30,000 participants registered on the first day; by the end, over 100,000 users had participated. While only one winner could take home the grand prize, the other top four users made between 2,600 and 5,200 percent on their returns, and the other top 15 participants made above 1,400 percent.

How to Participate in the Futures Trading Masters Contest

Event 1: Register for Airdrop

Event Period: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC)

During the event, completing a contest sharing task on the event page will be considered as a successful registration. By the end of 10:00 am on Sep. 7 (UTC), the first 50,000 users will receive their rewards from the airdrop.

Event 2: Trade to Join "Futures Masters" and Receive 70,000 USDT

Event Period: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC)

Users can participate in the Huobi Futures Master Contest by trading any asset or holding a position in a cross margin account of USDT-margined swaps. All users will be ranked using a PnL (profit and loss) ratio. The 20 users with the highest daily PnL ratio during the event and the 20 users with the highest total PnL ratio will be rewarded.

To participate in the event, users can simply log on to the Huobi Futures site (https://futures.huobi.com) or the Huobi app and click "Futures Masters." For more information on how rewards are calculated, visit the event page.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-announces-futures-trading-masters-contest-to-ignite-trading-participation-301368220.html

SOURCE Huobi

