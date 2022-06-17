U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,691.50
    +23.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,070.00
    +142.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,212.75
    +88.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.90
    +12.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.60
    -0.99 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.50
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0920
    +1.8520 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,626.29
    -1,715.79 (-7.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.24
    -37.77 (-7.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,858.50
    -572.70 (-2.17%)
     

Huobi closes Thai crypto unit, regulator revokes license

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd will shut its cryptocurrency trading platform’s Thailand unit on July 1 after the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked its license.

Fast facts

