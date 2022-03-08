U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Huobi Futures Spurs Hedging with the Launch of the Derivatives Master Trading Contest, Rewards Aggregating 100k USDT in Total

·3 min read

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Futures, a leading global digital asset derivatives trading platform under the Huobi Group, today announced the launch of its Derivatives Master Trading Contest, which aims to encourage users to hedge risk in the current turbulent market. From March 7-13, users will be able to participate in a series of events under the Contest for a chance to win a share of the rewards valued at 60,000 USDT in aggregate.

Crypto derivatives play a vital role in the digital assets market by enabling investors to hedge positions or speculate on an underlying asset. According to the data disclosed in a recent Exchange Review by CryptoCompare, the crypto derivatives market reached an all-time market share high of 61.2% in January 2022, breaking the previous all time high of 57.3% in November 2021. This suggests that 2022 is starting to see an increase in uptake for hedging and speculation in the crypto market.

Named "Master Contest", Huobi Derivatives Master Trading Contest is an initiative tailored toward professional traders and regular users who favor futures trading. Prizes will not only be distributed to the champion; the top 20 investors in the daily and total ranking categories will be able to share a 60,000 USDT prize pool.

As one of the leading crypto derivatives trading exchanges in the world, Huobi Futures is committed toward enriching its products while mitigating risk for its users. Huobi Futures introduced USDT-margined futures and options products in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively, enabling investors to enrich their trading and investing strategies. Huobi also applies a three-phase liquidation mode, in order to protect users from unexpected liquidation.

"The crypto market has been turbulent in recent months, to say the least. We've witnessed the price of Bitcoin fall from 69,000 USDT to 32,000 USDT in a mere 3 months and it's now hovering around 40,000 USDT," said Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy at Huobi Global. "Volatility, however, presents ample opportunities for traders to profit. We hope our users can be encouraged to take part in this contest and fully utilize our available functions to hedge risk by trading derivatives."

Event Details

Event 1: Sign up to share in 40,000 USDT of rewards

Event Period: 20:00 on March 7 – 16:00 on March 8, 2022 (UTC+8)

Users can log in to Huobi Futures and register during the event period to win a 2 USDT trial bonus, which can then be used in Event 2 to win big prizes with zero cost.

Event 2: Trade USDT-margined contracts to share in 60,000 USDT of rewards

Event Period: 16:00 on March 8 - 16:00 on March 13, 2022 (UTC+8)

Users who trade or hold positions of USDT-margined contracts (cross-margin mode) will be ranked based on their PnL ratio. Users whose daily trading volume is equal to or greater than 100 USDT and 1,000 USDT will be eligible for daily ranking and total ranking, respectively.

The top 20 traders in the daily and total ranking categories will be able win trial bonuses valued at 60,000 USDT in aggregate.

To join the contest, go to the event page on Huobi Futures.

Huobi Global reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice. The above is for information purposes only and Huobi Global makes no recommendations or guarantees in respect of any digital asset, product, or promotion on Huobi Global. Prices of digital assets are highly volatile and trading digital assets involves risk. Please read our Risk Reminder text here

About Huobi Futures

Huobi Futures is a global leading digital asset derivative trading platform. Launched in December 2018, Huobi Futures is committed to providing the most secure, professional, and efficient crypto derivatives service for its users. As one of the largest one-stop digital asset derivatives platforms, Huobi Futures provides multiple derivatives products including USDT-margined swaps, coin-margined futures, and coin-margined swaps.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-futures-spurs-hedging-with-the-launch-of-the-derivatives-master-trading-contest-rewards-aggregating-100k-usdt-in-total-301497372.html

SOURCE Huobi

