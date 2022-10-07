U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3300
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,565.52
    -454.44 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Huobi Global's Major Shareholder Completes Share Sale

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced today that the controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire shareholding in Huobi Global to the buyout vehicle managed by About Capital Management (HK) Co., Limited ("About Capital"). Upon completion of the transaction, the buyout vehicle of About Capital will control the majority stake in Huobi Global. The transaction only involves the change of controlling shareholder and has no impact on Huobi's core operation and business management teams. According to About Capital, post transaction Huobi Global will embrace a series of new international brand promotion and business expansion initiatives, including a global strategic advisory board led by leading industry figures, the injection of sufficient capital in margin and risk provision fund, as well as measures to further enhance competitiveness. Upon successful implementation of the initiatives, Huobi Global will be well positioned to provide first-class trading and investment services to international investors.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, About Capital is a fund management company founded in 2008. About Capital specialises in special situation strategy to identify long term investment opportunities. Since its inception, it has won a series of prestigious industry awards among the best performing funds in Asia.

Commenting on the Huobi Global acquisition, Ted Chen, CEO of About Capital, said "We are very pleased to complete the transaction. Huobi Global offers the best of breed virtual asset investment services to millions of international users. We believe the virtual asset industry is still in its early stage and there is tremendous upside for long term growth. We are confident that the holistic approach to rebuild Huobi Global as the premier international virtual asset exchange would solidify both the recognition and trust of Huobi's international users."

Leon Li, the founder of Huobi, said: "This transaction marks a new chapter for Huobi Global. Over the past nine years, we have witnessed Huobi's ascendence into one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Following Huobi's exit from  the Chinese mainland market in 2021, we have accelerated our globalization push amidst a challenging market environment, which adds to the impetus for Huobi to seek a new shareholding structure with a global vision and international resources. We believe the successful acquisition by About Capital vehicle will contribute to Huobi's global expansion in both aspects."

It is understood that the transaction also includes a series of important measures to ensure the smooth transition of daily operations, improved risk capital provision and stability of the core management team.

Huobi Global Introduction

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Huobi Global serves millions of users across international markets. Since its establishment, Huobi Global has committed to providing first class virtual asset investment services. Huobi Global's robust infrastructure, product innovation and capital strength provide a truly customer-centric and secure trading environment to help our international users to achieve their investment objectives. Please refer to Huobi's official website for more information: www.huobi.com

About Capital Introduction

About Capital Management (HK) Co., Limited is a fund management company based in Hong Kong. It was founded by Mr. Ted Chen in 2008. Previously, Mr. Chen was a founding partner of China's leading investment manager Greenwoods Asset Management. He has over 30 years of successful experience in  the capital market and investment management industry. About Capital focuses on exploring long-term investment opportunities. Please refer to the official website www.aboutcap.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-globals-major-shareholder-completes-share-sale-301644102.html

SOURCE Huobi Global

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: AMD, Twitter, WTI crude oil, Peloton

    Seana Smith checks out several stocks and sectors trending in the after-hours trading session, including the semiconductor industry following President Biden's export restrictions on China.

  • Markets: ‘Sentiment and positioning are pointing to limited losses from here,’ strategist says

    Insigneo CIO Ahmed Riesgo and Todd Sohn, Managing Director of Technical Strategy at Strategas, a Baird company, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and recent employment data, and also talk about trading in volatile or recessionary periods.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Dropped 12.84% on Friday

    The stock is down more than 12% so far this year and has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock slid when a federal judge pushed back a hearing until Jan. 5 regarding a lawsuit opposing the company's Thacker Pass lithium mine in Humboldt County in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are trying to get the court to overturn the mine's approval, set by then-President Donald Trump in January 2021.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    Investors listen to Warren Buffett because of his long-term ability to beat the S&P 500. Between 1965 and 2021, a 56-year timeframe, his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio has logged average returns of 20.1%. Berkshire has also beat the indexes in 2022, with Berkshire stock falling 6% since January versus almost 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Semiconductor stocks 'have a way of smelling' future market downturns ahead of time: Analyst

    Bank of America Senior Semiconductor Analyst Vivek Arya assesses the outlook of semiconductor stocks amid waning demand and export restrictions on China

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes

    The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China's military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world's second-largest economy.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Down on Friday

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Friday. Shopify joined other e-commerce stocks in the strong rally earlier in the week. Shopify's stock tends to see amplified moves -- in both directions -- when sentiment shifts about the wider economy.

  • S&P 500 could drop to 3,150 if Fed can’t muster soft landing

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed.

  • September jobs report: Investors 'shouldn't be that surprised' by market reactions, strategist says

    J.P. Morgan’s Chair of Global Research Joyce Chang sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how markets are digesting September jobs report data, the state of the labor force participation rate, and how the Fed considers this data in its interest rate hikes.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Fed may need to pivot by early November, when ‘something breaks,’ says Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd

    “The Fed will have no choice but to reliquefy the system,'' an event that is likely to happen by the end of the World Series, Minerd writes on Thursday.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.