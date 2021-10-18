U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

Huobi Launches Ad Posting Feature on Huobi App

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global today announced the launch of its ad posting function on the Huobi app. Advertisers can now create peer-to-peer (P2P) advertisements directly on the app at any time with zero fees. The new function is part of Huobi P2P, which provides a fast and secure platform to exchange fiat to crypto and vice versa.

The release of the ad posting function comes as Huobi Global continues to expand its services to meet the needs of its global community. Huobi P2P advertisers can post ads that reach an international audience, with the service supportings 97 different payment methods, including 31 forms of fiat currency, such as the Nigerian Naira (NGN), Euro (EUR), and US Dollar (USD).

Huobi P2P also supports a range of tokens, including BTC, USDT, ETH, EOS, XRP, LTC, HT, and HUSD. In August 2021, the platform announced 26 new accepted payment methods, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, and GoPay. These channels will support transactions using fiat currencies such as the Vietnam Dong (VND) and Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).

To ensure that both users and advertisers can obtain assistance whenever they need it, Huobi P2P offers 24/7 customer support in English, Vietnamese, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Malay, and Ukrainian. Unlike other ad platforms, Huobi P2P does not charge transaction fees for either advertisers or users.

"As we continue to expand Huobi Global's services globally, it's important that we release features that benefit our growing community of users and advertisers, regardless of their location," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group. "The launch of the ad posting feature on the Huobi app will also improve the liquidity of the P2P market, which will provide more options for digital asset buyers and sellers to choose from."

To ensure the safety of users' digital assets, Huobi P2P maintains a risk control system, which consists of a series of strategies to identify and intercept potential risks, such as:

  • Offering currencies and payment methods that meet local regulatory requirements.

  • Identifying and intercepting potential romance scams.

  • 24/7 real-time order monitoring for fraud preventions.

  • Automatic and manual advanced verification processes for users and advertisers.

  • Trade protection program to prevent most types of suspicious activity, including scams.

"Additionally, we included another layer of protection by requiring advertisers to lock their security deposits should they wish to become a verified advertiser. Users generally prefer to trade with verified advertisers for P2P transactions as it give them a sense of security" added Du Jun.

Huobi Global is looking for local P2P advertisers to provide liquidity, especially for the Nigerian, Indian, and Russian markets. Advertisers can profit by offering fiat currency for crypto trades or acquire other exclusive benefits. To become a liquidity provider, users can complete this form.

To help new advertisers create and post ads on the Huobi P2P platform, Huobi Global offers several detailed written tutorials and videos. Please refer to the tutorial for detailed instruction:

Text &Video Tutorial: How to Create a P2P Advertisement on Huobi App?-Huobi Global-Official Huobi Website

For detail instruction, please refer to the tutorial.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.

SOURCE Huobi

