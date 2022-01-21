U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.75
    -33.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,503.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,640.25
    -200.75 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7810
    -0.3190 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,972.16
    -2,949.45 (-7.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.76
    -74.50 (-7.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.40
    -403.53 (-1.45%)
     

Huobi Research Institute Releases 2021 Annual Blockchain Trends Report

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain application research team, today released its Global Blockchain Industry Overview and Trends 2021-2022 Annual Report.

2021 was a year for the blockchain industry to remember. This past year, we witnessed rapid changes in the blockchain industry, with many new milestones: Coinbase was listed, the first Bitcoin futures ETF was approved, Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, amongst others. We also saw the emergence of new public chains, NFTs, Metaverse, Web3.0, GameFi, and other new concepts. As we kick off the new year, what kind of trends do we foresee going forward?

The Global Blockchain Industry Overview and Trends 2021-2022 Annual Report released by Huobi Research Institute provides the answers. A joint collaboration with the Blockchain Association Singapore and supported by Huobi Technology and Huobi Singapore, this report analyzes the development of the crypto industry over the past year from four different aspects: finance, market, technology and policy. The report also examines ten important events that occurred in the blockchain industry in 2021, and uses them as a basis to forecast trends for 2022.

From a financial perspective, bitcoin assets are being increasingly accepted and adopted by listed companies and central banks as a digital asset that can replace gold. Traditional financial institutions are also actively stepping into this market, and compliance has become an important trend in the virtual asset industry. In the past year, DeFi has maintained rapid development in both scale and type, and DeFi2.0 innovations have evolved to provide better liquidity solutions. Stablecoin market value increased rapidly and received attention from regulators around the world. Crypto compliance businesses continue to grow, and demand for such services will remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Several hot topics also emerged throughout the year. NFTs showed explosive growth, but behind the bubble, illiquidity and volatile prices still pose problems. The popularity of meme coins has skyrocketed, forming their own subculture and trends. But behind the sudden price jumps, what greater utility do they provide to the world? GameFi and Metaverse also became buzzwords in 2021. What's driving them are innovations in organizational forms, improvements in operating models, and further exploration of the boundaries of virtual reality.

Technology drives innovation. This report analyzes the advantages and disadvantages of Layer2 technology led by Rollups and possible solutions in the future. The fierce competition between old and new public chains constantly challenges bitcoin's dominance; As cross-chain bridges became important infrastructure, blockchain security is also likely to face more challenges.

In the future, DeFi will enter the 2.0 era, and CBDCs will gradually be introduced to the public. Behind rapid technology iterations and scaling markets lie enormous development opportunities and a constantly evolving industry.

For the full report, please visit here.

About Huobi Research Institute

Huobi Blockchain Application Research Institute (referred to as "Huobi Research Institute") was established in April 2016. Since March 2018, it has been committed to comprehensively expanding the research and exploration of various fields of blockchain. As the research object, the research goal is to accelerate the research and development of blockchain technology, promote the application of blockchain industry, and promote the ecological optimization of the blockchain industry. The main research content includes industry trends, technology paths, application innovations in the blockchain field, Model exploration, etc. Based on the principles of public welfare, rigor and innovation, Huobi Research Institute will carry out extensive and in-depth cooperation with governments, enterprises, universities and other institutions through various forms to build a research platform covering the complete industrial chain of the blockchain. Industry professionals provide a solid theoretical basis and trend judgments to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the entire blockchain industry.

Contact Huobi Research Institute:
Consulting email: research@huobi.com
Official website: https://research.huobi.com/
Twitter: @Huobi_Research
Medium: medium.com/huobi-research
Telegram: t.me/HuobiResearchOfficial

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-research-institute-releases-2021-annual-blockchain-trends-report-301465490.html

SOURCE Huobi Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Stocks Fall After Giving Up Early Gains

    U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday afternoon, giving up the morning’s gains. More big-name companies, including American Airlines, posted earnings.

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTha

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Natural Gas Markets Continue Breakout

    Natural gas markets have broken down again during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the effects of the storm abate.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Hungry, Cold Cows in Canada Fuel Rare Buying-Spree of U.S. Corn

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Have You Seen 200 Million Barrels of Oil Anywhere?

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsThe adviser to energy-consuming nations said on Wednesday that observable

  • Bain Warns China Luxury Growth to Further Decelerate in 2022

    As China began to crack down on various sectors under the name of common prosperity, growth throughout the second half of 2021 dipped to an estimated 0 to 25 percent.

  • Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

    Gasoline prices have consistently risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the price in dollars per gallon reaching pre-Great Recession levels in recent weeks. In the U.S., gasoline prices ended December at $3.41 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What Can President Biden Do About Gas Prices?

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • Luminar Stock Is Soaring on a New Deal With Mercedes-Benz

    The German luxury-car maker will buy lidar units from -- and take a stake in -- the Florida start-up.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • Intel plans $20 billion chip manufacturing site in Ohio - sources

    Intel Corp on Friday is set to announce it will invest $20 billion in a massive new manufacturing site near Columbus, Ohio to develop and manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The planned investment includes 3,000 permanent jobs on the 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio. Time magazine, which first reported the news, said Intel will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants.