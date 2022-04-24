U.S. markets closed

Huobi Tech establishes Huobi Tech Capital to capture opportunities in Web3.0, DeFi, and Metaverse

·2 min read

HONG KONG, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Technology Holdings Limited (Huobi Tech; Stock Code: 1611.HK) today announced the launch of Huobi Tech Capital, its strategic investment and M&A unit. The latter will explore investment opportunities in the blockchain industry by looking into areas such as Web3, DeFi and the Metaverse.

Huobi Tech Capital will focus on early-stage investments that ride on industry trends, as well as strategic acquisitions that strengthen Huobi Tech's blockchain ecosystem. It will adopt flexible investment strategies, including traditional equity investment and token investment in the crypto world.

Huobi Tech Capital has already made strong progress with investments in GameFi, and recently finished investing in a project of digital assets service platform serving family offices. Blockchain is not just a technology that offers cost efficiencies, but also acts as a social tool to build relationships and trust. Through its investments in these leading start-ups, Huobi Tech strives to support core technological developments in the blockchain industry.

About Huobi Tech Holdings Limited
Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", Stock Code: 1611.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2016. Actively developing the blockchain ecosystem and virtual asset ecosystem, Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop compliant virtual asset service platform. Huobi Tech currently offers data centre services, cloud-based services, SaaS, virtual asset management, custody, trust & custody, OTC brokerage, lending, trading platform and other related services.

At the same time, Huobi Tech is applying for virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major markets around the world. Up to now, Huobi Tech's subsidiaries have successfully obtained the approval to conduct Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, registered as a Trust Company in Hong Kong with the Trust or Company Service Provider License (Hong Kong) and the Retail Trust Company License (Nevada USA).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-tech-establishes-huobi-tech-capital-to-capture-opportunities-in-web3-0--defi-and-metaverse-301531479.html

SOURCE Huobi Tech

