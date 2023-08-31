Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.01

Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 on the 6th of October. This makes the dividend yield 5.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Hup Seng Industries Berhad

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Hup Seng Industries Berhad was paying out 92% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.045 total annually to MYR0.04. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Hup Seng Industries Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Hup Seng Industries Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.5% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.