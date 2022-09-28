U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.67
    +34.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,386.80
    +251.81 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,918.63
    +89.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.39
    +38.88 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +2.30 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    +0.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9639
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    -0.2010 (-5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4290
    -0.3620 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.78
    -721.02 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.64
    +13.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.16
    +22.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Hurdle Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Begin Partnership Focused on Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care

·5 min read

Brooklyn Center residents given greater holistic care access as part of five-year place-based partnership

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurdle Health today announced a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) to provide free culturally responsive mental healthcare to residents of Brooklyn Center.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Traditional forms of therapy are not designed with cultural humility in mind and can perpetuate systemic barriers to accessing mental healthcare for Black, Indigenous, and communities of color. Hurdle Health was created to meet the unique needs of BIPOC communities and create a safe space where all people can feel seen, heard, and understood. Hurdle offers its care virtually to increase access and reduce the stigma of receiving mental healthcare.

Later this year, residents of Brooklyn Center will have access to culturally responsive and trauma-informed teletherapy through Hurdle Health at no cost. This effort is part of Blue Cross's five-year place-based partnership with the city of Brooklyn Center. Brooklyn Center is the second most racially diverse city in Minnesota and the only city led by a Black Mayor and City Manager. Additionally, Brooklyn Center has been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice, which has taken a serious toll on the physical and mental health of the community.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Brooklyn Center community. Our mental healthcare model is purpose-built to meet the needs of BIPOC residents," said Kevin Dedner, CEO of Hurdle Health. "Breaking down barriers for those seeking mental healthcare and providing therapy that puts culture and lived experience first are the first steps to building a strong community that can thrive even as it faces many challenges."

Blue Cross has made it a priority to address racial and health inequities that in Minnesota are, unfortunately, some of the greatest in the nation.  In 2020, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota publicly declared racism a public health crisis and pledged to address the impacts of systemic racism on the health of BIPOC communities in Minnesota.

"Trauma and systemic racism threaten the wellbeing of individuals and communities and have a direct impact on the health inequities we see in Minnesota," said Bukata Hayes, Vice President of Racial and Health Equity at Blue Cross. "Through our collaboration with Hurdle Health, we are helping to eliminate longstanding barriers to mental healthcare and ensuring that community members receive culturally responsive care rooted in dignity and trust."

The commitment to Brooklyn Center is part of Blue Cross' five-year engagement place based strategy that was selected as a community to focus on as it is the second most racially diverse city in Minnesota and the only city that is BIPOC (Black) led at the Mayor and City Manager level of leadership, is short of some infrastructure that can act as a barrier to health, is working to resolve recent high profile trauma as Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in  the city in April 2021, and is part of a long-term 'Community-Centered City' collaboration effort to advance the experience of a safe, healthy, anti-racism and equitable life by people living, doing business, and visiting the city.

"Over the past two years, Brooklyn Center experienced a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in the number of cases and deaths by BIPOC communities. Access to cultural specific mental health services are important to the City of Brooklyn Center's effort to dismantle systemic racism and disparities," said Dr. Reginald Edwards, Brooklyn Center's City Manager.

It is partnerships like this one with Blue Cross and Hurdle Health, that will push the City of Brooklyn Center towards transformative and cultural changes, that centers around people who have been historically, contemporarily, and systematically marginalized," said Latoya Turk, Manager, Office of Community Prevention, Health and Safety with the City of Brooklyn Center. "Eliminating stigma around mental health using culturally concordant care will mean healthier people and a stronger more vibrant community for all."

About Hurdle Health

Hurdle is the leading culturally intentional mental healthcare provider. With cultural humility, we create a safe space where all people can show up as they are and feel understood. Our therapists are trained to provide culturally responsive evidence-based care to individuals, couples and families of all backgrounds, with a specific focus on people of color. Hurdle has established relationships with employer groups, leading payers and strategic partners, providing access to care to more than thirty million Americans. For more information, please visit www.hurdle.health

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurdle-health-and-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-minnesota-begin-partnership-focused-on-culturally-responsive-mental-health-care-301635353.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock explodes higher after potential 'mega blockbuster' Alzheimer's drug study

    Biogen stock rips higher on a promising new drug. Here's what Wall Street is saying.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Several biotech stocks have outperformed the struggling market this year. This list includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Let's consider why these three biotechs are solid buys for the next decade.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Biogen shares soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lift rivals

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc was set to add more than $10 billion to its market capitalization on Wednesday, as a surprise trial success of the experimental Alzheimer's drug it developed with Eisai was hailed as an unequivocal win by analysts. The trial results released on late Tuesday could mark a rare victory in the search for a treatment for the memory-robbing disease after years of clinical failures. Biogen's stock surged 35.4% to $267.61 in early U.S. trading, putting it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

  • Here Are 25 Billion Reasons to Invest in Eli Lilly

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and its shareholders are sitting pretty right now. Eli Lilly owes this performance to a combination of factors. The drugmaker specializes in diabetes medicines, and this chronic illness won't take a break just because we are facing challenging economic conditions.

  • Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer's Drug Trial

    "Today's announcement gives patients and their families hope that lecanemab, if approved, can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease," said Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos.

  • Drug Slows Progression of Alzheimer’s in Big Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. surged and led other drugmakers’ shares higher amid optimism about their breakthrough trial results on Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The two partners

  • Biogen says its new Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in late-stage study

    A global study of Biogen Inc.'s new drug, lecanemab, showed statistically significant improvement in slowing the cognitive effects of Alzheimer's disease compared to a placebo, the company said.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • Eisai shares indicated sharply higher after trial of experimental drug slows Alzheimer’s progression

    Eisai and Biogen BIIB said Wednesday that their drug, lecanemab, reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27%, compared with a placebo, over 18 months in a Phase 3 study of 1,800 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • Is This the First Alzheimer's Drug to Actually Work?

    Biogen and Eisai announced a positive surprise for a closely-watched Alzheimer's drug candidate in a late-stage study.

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Context Therapeutics halting 'noncritical R&D' spending to extend cash runway

    The Philadelphia company is not eliminating any positions as it continues to develop treatments for cancers that afflict women.

  • Seagen (SGEN) Inks Deal With LAVA Therapeutics for LAVA-1223

    Seagen (SGEN) signs an exclusive agreement with LAVA Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the latter's preclinical asset, LAVA-1223, targeting EGFR-expressing solid tumors.