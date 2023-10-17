Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Appreciated After Delivering Strong Results

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -5.77% net of fees (-5.57% gross of fees), trailing the Russell 2000 Index’s -5.13% total return. Both security selection and allocation effects drove the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is a professional services firm. On October 16, 2023, Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) stock closed at $102.70 per share. One-month return of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was -0.43%, and its shares gained 40.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has a market capitalization of $1.969 billion.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), a specialty consulting company that provides financial, operational, and digital consulting services to health care, education and commercial clients, appreciated after delivering strong results highlighted by continued momentum within the company’s health care and education segments. We maintain our investment, as we believe the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on a demand backdrop aided by financial and operational pressures in its largest end-markets, along with secular tailwinds supporting digital transformation, analytics and cloud consulting."

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) at the end of second quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

