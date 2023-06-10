Huron Consulting Group's (NASDAQ:HURN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Huron Consulting Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$113m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Huron Consulting Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Huron Consulting Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Huron Consulting Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Huron Consulting Group Tell Us?

Huron Consulting Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 128% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Huron Consulting Group is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 104% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Huron Consulting Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Huron Consulting Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

