Hurricane Fiona: Desjardins is supporting members and clients affected by the storm

A donation of $75,000 has been made to the Red Cross to help those in need

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group will quickly set up support measures for members and clients affected by Hurricane Fiona. It has also teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, making a $75,000 donation to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal relief fund.

"It's impossible for us to remain unmoved by this level of devastation," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "We will quickly set up support measures for members and clients affected by the storm. We've also made a $75,000 donation to the Red Cross relief fund to lend our support to people on the ground who are helping storm victims."

Desjardins members and clients can get personalized support tailored to their circumstances, such as adjustments to certain financing products.

All Desjardins locations in the affected areas are accessible, and caisses will be open for business on Monday.

Desjardins members and clients who need to file an insurance claim can do so online at desjardins.com/ca/contact-us or by calling 1-888-776-8343 to speak to an agent.

Donations made to the relief fund will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

Desjardins members and clients who would like to contribute to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal can make a donation by going to www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Story continues

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/25/c2236.html