Hurricane Gusts Send Nordic Wind Power Output to Record

(Bloomberg) -- Power output from thousands of wind turbines in the Nordics rose to a record as storm Ingunn batters the western part of the region with hurricane-strength gusts.

Wind generation exceeded 29 gigawatts on Wednesday evening, beating the previous record from earlier in the month, according to data from European grid group Entsoe. Red and amber warnings for high wind remain in place for the northern part of the region, according to Meteoalarm.

On Thursday morning, wind speeds of 40 to 50 meters per second are expected from the west and northwest, Norway’s national weather service said. The lower limit for a hurricane is 33 meters per second. Output remained near the record, with wind parks generating nearly 26 gigawatts.

“The low pressure storm Ingunn is sweeping across northern Scandinavia during the day and it will continue to be extremely windy,” Sweden’s national forecaster SMHI said, adding that levels will drop somewhat on Friday.

Windy and mild weather this week has helped to reduce regional power prices in the Nordic region, a key component of energy bills for homes and factories. Hourly power prices for Thursday turned negative for several hours during the night, and the average Nordic price plunged to its lowest since Dec. 16.

It’s probably only a matter of time until the record is broken again. Utilities are adding turbines at a fast pace as the technology is seen as vital for the region — and the rest of Europe — to reach its green targets. It will provide the backbone of a future energy system as everything from transport to heavy industry gets increasingly electrified.

