Hurricane Ian anniversary: Margaritaville begins taking reservations for Dec. 26 or later

On Hurricane Ian's first anniversary, Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville began taking reservations Thursday for Dec. 26 and later, moving it closer to its goal of debuting before the end of the year.

"It's just another reminder that our community is coming back," Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said of the latest on the hotel and entertainment center. "We have our resorts opening. We have our businesses opening. We're back."

The resort had previously been taking reservations for Feb. 1 and after.

Even though you can book for the day after Christmas, its Fins Up Beach Club will still be under construction during that time and the foreseeable future, say officials, who were including complimentary beach chairs and umbrella as part of the $646 nightly rate for the most basic room including taxes and fees.

Higher tier rooms will put you in the $1,200 range.

Here are seven things to know:

1. What is the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Southwest Florida?

Inspired by the late singer Jimmy Buffett, the $200 million compound will feature restaurants, bars and 254 rooms and suites.

The six-acre complex on the Gulf of Mexico is rising at the foot of the Matanzas Pass Bridge near the northern end of Estero Island.

2. When can guests begin making reservations to stay at Margaritaville?

Visitors can book reservations right now at the MargaritavilleResorts.com web site for stays that begin the day after Christmas and later.

Work at Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach

3. What about hiring for the Margaritaville resort in Lee County?

The hiring of executives has been ongoing this year.

Currently listed jobs include housekeeper, groundskeeper, laundry attendant, night auditor, security, recreation attendant, retail, spa and restaurant workers, HVAC mechanic and engineer.

Work on the Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach continues on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Andrew West/The News-Press a part of the USA Today Network)

4. What about opportunities to perform at FMB Margaritaville resort?

The resort is on the hunt for musicians including bands, duos, trios and solo and acoustic performers.

In a statement, the company said, "All talent must be able to play covers to connect with audiences of all ages and perform guest requests, perform different styles of cover music — classic rock, country, Top 40, dance, (and) interact with the audience and focus on performing fun and upbeat music."

To be considered for an "appointment only" audition, send an email to LiveMusic@Margaritaville.com and put Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach in the subject line.

The information should include contact info, playlist, particulars on past local performances and a link to a website with samples of work.

5. How does this increase the available hotel rooms on FM Beach?

Before Ian, the Beach had 2,356 hotel rooms available, said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman, who also chairs the Tourist Development Council. This month, it had 608.

“It’ll be a huge increase that’ll bring the life and commerce back to Fort Myers Beach that it desperately needs,” Hamman says. “So, yeah, Margaritaville — for as controversial as Margaritaville was in the beginning ― it will save tourism on Fort Myers Beach. And it’ll be the beacon to the rest of the country that you can come down here and travel to Fort Myers Beach again.”

January 2023 Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville rendering in the forefront showing newly acquired expansion property in the red square.

6. What about expansion plans for Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville?

Margaritaville has been in the design stage for the Silver Sands Villas demolished by last year's Hurricane Ian, adjacent to the resort.

The town is expected to review plans later this year, with Margaritaville hoping to begin work by 2024 toward growing with an offering of balcony suites with parking underneath and some retail. And future expansion is possible.

7. What about Margaritaville slated to open in Collier County's Naples?

Located at 4805 Tamiami Trail N., the 120-unit Compass had been the home of a Staybridge Suites for about 25 years and is being converted just south of Pine Ridge Road

It'll feature a restaurant and bar plus an entertainment area known as "The Backyard" as part of what Margaritaville Holdings describes as a much more subdued environment than its larger destinations.

Reservations can be made for as early as Feb. 1 at the compasshotel.com site.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com), who grew up in Southwest Florida, writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, which supplemented this report. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

