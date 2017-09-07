Hurricane Irma Has Devastated One of the Most Famous Airports on Earth

From Popular Mechanics

The Princess Juliana Airport, located on the island country of St. Maarten, is likely one of the most photographed airports in the world. It's known for one of its runways that sits right next to a tourist-heavy beach, so onlookers can see airplanes flying right above them. But now, USA Today reports that Hurricane Irma may have caused extensive damage to the airport.

Photos taken by the Dutch defense ministry Wednesday show the damage at the airport and at Simpson Bay Beach. You can see the airport at the top right side of the photo, near the water. Images on social media show a closer look at the devastation:

A video taken from nearby Maho Beach shows just how strong the storm was on the island:

According to the Associated Press, Dutch officials found sand washed up to the main terminal, plus major damage to the roof. Local hotels had roofs damaged, and shipping containers at the main port were tossed around by the strong winds. The Dutch government is having a crisis meeting to figure out their response and aid after the storm.

