U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3500
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,522.25
    -111.18 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     
1

Hurricane risk models 'aren’t capturing what’s happening': Former FEMA director

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read

Florida’s insurance market was depleted long before Hurricane Ian made landfall, with six insurers deemed insolvent this year alone.

The aftermath of the most powerful storm to hit Southern Florida is expected to exacerbate the slow-moving crisis further, leaving millions of residents in the state without insurance coverage.

“Terms like 100-year events and 1,000-year events really aren't capturing what's happening,” Craig Fugate, former FEMA director under President Obama, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “This will be billions and billions of dollars in losses both from the insurance company but also from federal taxpayers having to pay for this response.”

Kate Frank and her cat make their way to a boat to be evacuated from the island following Hurricane Ian on October 04, 2022 in Pine Island, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Kate Frank and her cat make their way to a boat to be evacuated from the island following Hurricane Ian on October 04, 2022 in Pine Island, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pricing in risk

Catastrophe modeler Karen Clark and Co. (KCC) estimated that privately insured losses from Hurricane Ian will be close to $63 billion. That would amount to the largest hurricane loss in Florida history, with total economic damage from Hurricane Ian easily topping $100 billion, according to KCC’s analysis.

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes, with the cleanup from extreme weather events a near annual tradition. But as communities increasingly find themselves in the path of record-breaking wind gusts and storm surges, insurance companies are finding it difficult to forecast the extent of damages, relying solely on historic data.

Risk models traditionally used to determine the most vulnerable communities have increasingly proven to be unreliable because of the added intensity of the storms brought on by climate change, according to Fugate, who led the federal response to Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

While residents with federally-backed mortgages are required to purchase flood insurance if they live in 100-year floodplains — places where FEMA has determined are susceptible to being inundated with water — that same insurance is optional for homeowners living outside those communities.

“We're pricing risk below the point at which we change behavior,” Fugate said. “We're continuing to grow and build in areas that are vulnerable to these extreme events. And it's not that we can't have development. But we really need to think more about how we're building, not looking at the past.”

People walk amid flood water after Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage and flooding in Orlando, Florida, U.S., September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People walk amid flood water after Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage and flooding in Orlando, Florida, U.S., September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Impact from climate change

Scientists say it’s too early to determine the full extent of the impact climate change had on the intensity of Hurricane Ian.

Yet Dr. Ed Kearns, chief data officer at the Brooklyn-based non-profit First Street Foundation, said the size and speed of hurricanes are shifting. The storms are moving slower overland, dumping more rainfall, and triggering pluvial flooding.

Residents are getting caught off guard, in part, because FEMA flood maps that communities use to determine risk don’t incorporate the future impact from climate change and heavy rainfall.

"We don't want people to have this false sense of security like 'I don't need to get flood insurance because I don't live in a FEMA zone,'" Kearns said. “[FEMA flood maps] are entirely backward-looking, but it uses the last 30 years of rainfall records and calculates what's the chance of a heavy rainfall happening … now we know that climate change has got its thumb on a scale, and we're changing that signal now.”

Those changes were laid bare in inland communities that flooded throughout Florida, away from the coastlines, where residents report “paralyzing” levels of rainfall.

President Biden speaks in a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 5, 2022 as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)
President Biden speaks in a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 5, 2022 as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)

Political hurdles

Alan Harris, an emergency manager for Seminole County, north of Orlando, told the Washington Post he is seeing homes wash away in areas that have never flooded. Condo complexes one considered safe from floods have turned into lakes.

“It's important to remember that a lot of the losses to the FEMA program actually occur outside of the flood zones, because these flood zones are not just simple scientific engineering studies,” Chuck Watson, director of research and development at disaster modeler Enki Research, told Yahoo Finance. "They go through a political process as well before they're finally signed off on."

A lack of federal funding, red tape, and politics have all delayed flood maps from being updated for years, though, which is why Fugate said it’s time to upend the model FEMA has relied on for decades in order to avoid future disasters.

“These people, some of them have lost everything," he said. "Some didn't have insurance. They won't have insurance for floods. So we need to really go back and think about how we basically drive the investment in building infrastructure in communities that can withstand these storms in a way that we don't suffer these tremendous losses year after year.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation...

  • Friend of Purdue University student killed in residence hall speaks out: Varun was a 'really good' person

    A close friend remembers Varun Manish Chheda as a "really good person." Chheda was killed Wednesday at his Purdue University residence hall in Indiana.

  • My Favorite Makeup Products Under $5

    The price of just about everything is higher these days. But just because you’re paying more for gas and bread doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a new lipstick or eye shadow now and then. After testing tons of makeup (you’re welcome), we’ve found lots of great products that won’t completely blow your beauty budget. These are some of my favorite makeup products under $5, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to look your best.

  • A Fall River kitten is now being called 'Buzz Lightyear': Here's how she got the nickname.

    Animal rescue workers came across a kitten in Fall River in an unusual predicament.

  • India's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services

    India's southern state of Karnataka has asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru, a top government official said, accusing them of overcharging and harassing customers. "They are not authorised to ply autos... They are charging exorbitantly and it's a serious complaint," Hemantha Kumara, additional commissioner for transport, Bengaluru, told Reuters. "We can't tolerate harassment meted out to customers and justify the exorbitant rates," he said, adding the transport department issued a notice to the companies to stop the service in India's IT hub on Thursday.

  • U.S. 'would be lucky' to get a mild recession, Ken Rogoff warns

    We would be lucky to get a light recession, warns top economics professor Ken Rogoff.

  • AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

    As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, normally reliable computer forecast models couldn’t agree on where the killer storm would land. The major American computer forecast model -- one of several used by forecasters -- missed that and the error was “critical,” a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration postmortem of computer forecast models determined Thursday. “It’s pretty clear that error is very consequential,” said former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue, now a private meteorologist who wasn’t part of NOAA's postmortem.

  • Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

    GettyJust over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ i

  • Tropical Depression 13 forms in Caribbean Sea, expected to become hurricane

    Tropical Depression 13 forms in Caribbean Sea, expected to become hurricane

  • Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

    Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world, including the destruction caused by extreme weather and sea level rise resulting from rising global temperatures. Last year's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach agreement on establishing a special fund for loss and damage.

  • 'If You Scream... I'll Kill You': Colo. Woman Charged with Kidnapping After Allegedly Holding Tinder Date Captive

    Lauren Dooley, 22, allegedly bound the victim's wrists and ankles with duct tape and forced him into her bed at knifepoint

  • Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

    A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting Erik Cantu, 17, on Oct. 2 in a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement released Wednesday. Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Cantu inside the car, which had evaded him a day earlier, Campos said.

  • What happens to Cape Cod with sea level rise? Here's insights into what could go wrong

    Sea level rise means that every storm going forward has added potential for damage and erosion on Cape Cod.

  • Family makes cool Stranger Things Halloween decoration, has to fight to display it

    The kind of people who spend hours upon hours of their lives creating elaborate Halloween outdoor displays are treasures. Driven by the simple desire to spread joy throughout a neighborhood, these people put their time and money into a public good as basic as making holidays more fun for others.

  • In Hurricane Ian’s Wake, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Coverage Fights

    Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover.

  • Grain Shippers Slowed by Mississippi River Drought Also Race Against Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Shippers struggling to move grains and fertilizer along a dried-up Mississippi River are also racing to beat the start of winter in the northern Midwest, when the river freezes and commerce shuts down. Most Read from BloombergFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’NATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Trader

  • Tracking the Tropics: Will Tropical Storm Julia form

    The National Hurricane Center said the storm could form as early as Friday into a tropical storm.

  • Mehmet Oz Gives Speech Near Hitler's Car And Causes Furor On Twitter

    The Pennsylvania Senate candidate spoke in front of the vehicle, which sports a swastika on the side, during a fundraiser in California.

  • Former university student arrested for fatally shooting professor on campus

    Alleged gunman had just been evicted and reportedly told neighbours his time at school ‘wasn’t going well’

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.