Hurricane Tammy likely to strengthen on Sunday, NHC says

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Tammy will possibly strengthen on Sunday before seeing fluctuations in its strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm was seeing sustained maximum winds at nearly 85 miles per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said, and was moving north-northwest at about 10 miles per hour - a direction expected to continue through Sunday. It was then expected to turn north or north-northeast on Monday, the center said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)