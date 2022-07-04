Hurry: Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon—but not for long
Need to noise-cancel your neighbor's constant fireworks? We've got the deal for you. The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $179.99—a whopping $69.01 markdown from the full $249 retail price.
In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.
The AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your headphones on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.
When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly an impressive pick. Just be quick: We expect this amazing deal to disappear fast.
