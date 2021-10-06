U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,311.91
    -33.81 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,021.04
    -293.63 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,349.37
    -84.46 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.57
    -30.78 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.33
    -1.60 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3700
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,616.43
    +4,481.62 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.65
    +58.55 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Hurry Up! This Exclusive Offer Ends Tomorrow for ProGrade Digital

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’ve got a special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital 64GB V60 SDXC memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Available to US, UK, Canadian, French, German, Italy, and Spain-based customers.

What: Take 15% off the ProGrade Digital 64GB SDXC memory card right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. October 5th to October 8th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 15phoblog to take 15% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • GM takes aim at Tesla’s market share with growing portfolio of “really affordable EVs for people”

    General Motors laid out its forthcoming EV portfolio at its investor event Wednesday, with the full-size electric pickup Chevrolet Silverado as the centerpiece, as the company seeks to gain market share in the increasingly crowded electric truck market. While GM had previously announced the electric Silverado, the company confirmed some additional details, like that it would feature a fixed-glass roof for certain models and that the vehicle would debut at the trade show CES in January 2022. It’s joining Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T in the burgeoning electric truck segment – a segment that until now has been conspicuously empty, despite the truck being one of the best-selling vehicle types in America.

  • Google Maps launches eco-friendly routing in the US

    Google today announced that eco-friendly routes, a feature it first talked about earlier this year, is now live for iOS and Android users in the U.S., with support in Europe launching in 2022. "With the eco-friendly routing feature, will always show you the fastest route -- and now also the one that's most fuel-efficient, if it doesn't happen to also be the fastest," Russell Dicker, the senior director of Transportation at Google Maps, told me. "So with just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings between the different options, the ETA difference if there is one and choose the one that works best for you."

  • Segway's Ninebot ES4 scooter is $260 off today only

    Amazon has a one-day sale on Segway devices that knocks $260 off the Ninebot ES4 electric scooter.

  • Google's Nest Renew program can help you use more clean energy at home

    Nest Renew will look at when the power going into your home is cleaner and turn your Nest thermostats on or off accordingly.

  • Nintendo Switch OLED review: Beautiful, but not a must-have

    The Switch OLED improves the original console in a lot of ways, but it might be too little, too late.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following a bullish Tuesday session, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and revisit Tuesday’s highs to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Exclusive-Apple to face EU antitrust charge over NFC chip - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy T-Mobile Stock?

    The telecom giant's share price has trended downwards in recent weeks. Does this create a buying opportunity or is there reason to hold off?

  • Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bills Gates

    In a new interview, Michael Dell tells Yahoo Finance that as an aspiring business person he learned from the example of legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

  • Apple’s surprise AirPods Pro and Max update makes it much easier to find lost headphones

    New firmware changes add the headphones to Apple’s Find My system, and will alert owners when they leave them behind

  • Google’s $5 Billion Android Battle Could End Its Dominance

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review: A bigger screen and great performance come at a price

    Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is an impressive hybrid with a high price.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 6th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s broad-based crypto rally, a Bitcoin move back through to $52,500 levels would support another breakout day for the broader market.

  • Snapchat Was the Biggest Winner the Day Facebook Went Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- Snapchat use surged more than 20% after Facebook Inc.’s services went down for six hours Monday, the biggest winner among rival apps during the U.S. social media giant’s worst outage in years.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Inte