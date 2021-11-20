Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Yahoo 30 Days of Savings 2021 banner

Get it for $50 off!

Sleek and powerful, the Galaxy Tab A 8" Tablet lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games and more on a machine that's lightweight and comfortable in your hands. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0" is built to keep up with you.

It's got a binge-ready battery, so you can watch your favorite shows for up to 13 hours on a full charge. One fan raved: "It's a tablet that definitely hits way above its weight class. As soon as I took it out of the box I fell in love with the device." And at $50 off, you will too.

$99 $149 at Walmart

Dis the dust.

Reviewers rave that LG's CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum works "incredibly well." It has a portable charging stand that includes strong adhesive to secure it to the wall if you'd rather not use screws. Plus, the stand allows you to charge both batteries at once and neatly corrals all the attachments for super streamlined storage. A long-running battery (up to 50 minutes on a charge) allows you to whisk away debris like a pro, while a washable filter helps extend the life of your vacuum and captures up to 99.99% of dust and dirt.

"The suction power is excellent, it effectively cleans carpet and hard floors. It's surprisingly very quiet, even in turbo mode!" says one five-star reviewer. Plus, it converts to a smaller handheld vac or a longer one thanks to the telescoping wand, so you can use it to tackle the whole house with ease.

Story continues

$379 $439 at Walmart

Breathe easy.

The Dyson Pure Cool tower air purifier fan is wrapped with a 360-degree vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that tackles everything from pet dander to paint fumes (or even that fishy odor that's lingering from last night's dinner). The oscillating fan circulates the air while quietly cleaning it at the same time.

Just like Santa, it knows when you are sleeping and dims the lights for an unobtrusive experience. Nervous buyer? Take it from this satisfied used-to-be-skeptic: "Honestly I was really skeptical about purchasing my first Refurbished Dyson item... I love it! Works great and looks like new." A brand new model typically retails for $465, so grab a like-new refurbished one for $150 off now.

$315 at Walmart

Look cool and listen.

For those fed up with the discomfort of earbuds, these shades are just the ticket. With Bose's brilliant sunglasses, you can relax at the beach, take a hike or just sit in the yard and chill — all while protecting your eyes and ears. "The audio quality is everything I've come to expect from Bose, and as sunglasses, these perform admirably," says one satisfied customer.

Control your music and calls right from your glasses, which conveniently filter out wind and background noise for the clarity you crave. Plus, the scratch- and shatter-proof lenses are polarized for an ultra-enjoyable experience. "These glasses do not disappoint... Crystal clear sound is delivered very comfortably just in front of your ears for beautiful stereo sound while still allowing you to hear what’s going on around you." At 30 bucks off, that's music to our ears.

$219 $249 at Walmart

Hear that? It's the sound of a great deal.

This Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer will deliver an immersive effect with Dolby surround. Choose to connect the soundbar via Bluetooth (read: no cords) or HDMI and you'll be amazed at how much better your TV-watching experience will be.

This set is sure to up every gamer and movie buff's audio experience. "With this sound bar and sub woofers, it's like being in the movie theater!" one happy customer reports. Another explains, "Going from our regular TV speakers (Which surprisingly are pretty good) to this setup has been awesome. We just got Disney Plus and are re-watching all the Marvel movies. They would definitely lack a whole dimension without this."

$179 at Walmart

