Husam Issa, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husam Issa, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Infectious Disease Specialist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Clear Lake Specialties.

Dr. Issa is passionate about his work, saying, "Infectious diseases is a very exciting area of medicine that involves diagnosing, treating, and developing treatment plans that take into account the entirety of a patient's condition while treating their specific needs. Our mission is to provide specialized expertise in treating infections of today, and preventing them for tomorrow."

As an experienced professional, he has worked as the Medical Director of Paragon Infusion Care from 2010-2015, and served as a Chairman of P&T and IC Committee at the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Issa currently works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. As an Infectious Disease Consultant and Antibiotic Stewardship Champion Physician at Clear Lake, he manages antibiotic usage with physicians who refer their patients to the practice and offers his consultation. Dr. Issa is involved with PCP clinical research. Dr. Issa is also a Partner at Clear Lake Specialties, where he has been practicing for 11 years.

He is affiliated with Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, UTMB, Clear Lake Houston Methodist, Clear Lake Hospital, Cornerstone Hospital, Kindred Healthcare Clear Lake, and Post Acute Care Hospital. He is the Infection Control Director at Methodist St. John's Hospital, and the Medical Director and Infection Control Director at Cornerstone Hospital.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Issa worked as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Alpert Medical school of Medicine until 2008. He now teaches as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at UTMB. In 2015, Dr. Issa began working as a Professional Speaker for Allergan, Actavis, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, and Merck.

Before starting his career as a doctor, Dr. Issa first attended the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Jordan, earning his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree in 1995. After moving to the United States, Dr. Issa completed an internship and an Internal Medicine residency at Scranton-Temple in 2002. He then attended the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he did a Fellowship in Infectious Disease in 2005. Dr. Issa is a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and is board-certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Issa has been awarded The Dean's Teaching Excellence Award, Excellence in Teaching Award, Consultant of the Year, The Dean's Teaching Excellence Award, SHEA CDC Infection Control Course, Professionalism Award, Recognition Award for Achievements as Chief Medical Resident, Golden Stethoscope Award for Best Resident as a Teacher, Physical Diagnosis Course Instructor, and Intern of the Year Award.

In his free time, he enjoys camping, swimming, working out, and exercising fluency in both Arabic and English. Dr. Issa loves to spend quality time with his four children.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husam-issa-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301473220.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

