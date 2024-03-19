My husband and I signed a postnuptial. Will I be able to keep two houses that I bought during our marriage — now we’re headed for divorce?

“Four years ago, I bought another house, where we are currently residing and for which I am also the only person on the loan and on the deed.” (The photo subjects are models.) - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dear Quentin,

My husband and I have been married for 22 years. We are heading for a divorce. Seven years ago, we separated for 15 months, and after the separation, we signed a postnuptial agreement.

The agreement says, “The spouses agree to abide by this agreement that any future property acquired shall be characterized as separate property of the spouse on the debt associated with that property. This waiver is effective whether the parties’ marriage is terminated by death or by court order.”

Eleven years into the marriage, I bought a home for which I am the only person on the loan and on the deed. In the postnup, that house was designated as belonging to our three children. Four years ago, I bought another house, where we are currently residing and for which I am also the only person on the loan and on the deed. We also bought land for which we are both on the deed.

Will the court uphold the two houses as separate properties, as stated in the postnuptial agreement? And will the land we purchased jointly be considered community property? We live in California.

Concerned Wife & Mother

“You both had a vested interest in planning ahead and ensuring that any split would be as amicable as possible.” - MarketWatch illustration

Dear Concerned,

In the absence of a prenuptial agreement, it was a smart decision to make a postnuptial agreement given that the future of your marriage was uncertain and you knew that you could face a messy divorce. If you are both on the deed of the land you purchased, then it will likely be split 50/50 upon your divorce, unless otherwise stated in your postnup.

That agreement gave you each the confidence to buy property with the knowledge that it would be safe from division should you split. You both had a vested interest in planning ahead and ensuring that any split would be as amicable as possible, probably safe in the knowledge that whatever property you purchased would ultimately be inherited by your kids.

A postnuptial agreement is a contract, signed by both parties, that outlines what happens to property if a married couple divorces. What would normally be deemed as community property in California — anything purchased during the marriage — can be categorized as separate property through such an agreement. Spousal-support orders can also be included, but they are among the items that are most frequently challenged.

Whether your postnup is valid or not will depend on whether all of the legal prerequisites have been met under the laws of California. The agreement must be in writing, and you and your husband must both have been given a fair amount of time to work through all of the financial arrangements. Each party must also declare all of their debts and assets in the agreement.

Both spouses must be represented by their own attorney, and the postnup must be notarized and reviewed by legal counsel. The agreement must be fair and “conscionable.” For example, you or your husband cannot end up with fewer assets than what you had when you entered the marriage. It must also be voluntary and free from threats or coercion.

Postnups face more legal scrutiny

And now a warning: “Post-marital contracts often face more legal scrutiny, as the parties have already entered into a confidential relationship upon marriage that imposes specific fiduciary duties between spouses that do not exist before marriage, such as when a premarital agreement is entered,” according to Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada LLP.

Why are they more open to challenge? Prenuptial agreements are, as their name suggests, signed before the couple marries and, as such, “the contract is considered an ‘arms-length transaction’ akin to business partners,” the law firm says. “It is presumed that if either party did not agree to the terms, they would have refused to sign the contract or called off the wedding.”

Because postnups are created after a marriage has taken place, “they impact rights, duties, and obligations that the spouses have already been granted by virtue of having already entered into marriage,” it says. “Courts scrutinize any agreement that affects pre-existing rights more carefully than contracts that affect potential future rights, such as those defined in premarital agreements.”

People may assume different responsibilities in a marriage: One spouse might focus on childcare while another focuses on career. “Under such circumstances, there will be a significant disparity in the parties’ earning capacity and accumulated assets if they divorce,” FKKB says. “This may result in the court scrutinizing certain provisions in the postnuptial agreement.”

For all of the above reasons, prenuptial agreements are more easily enforceable than postnups. Courts generally prefer prenuptial agreements and, as a result, they are less open to scrutiny. But assuming your agreement was carried out with legal assistance and you both did all of your due diligence, it will help you have an easier divorce, should you decide to go ahead with it.

