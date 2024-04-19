Husband wins Powerball prize — but doesn’t tell his wife. She’s in for a big surprise

The State· Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
Simone Jasper
2 min read
0

A husband hasn’t told his wife he won a huge Powerball prize — but he won’t keep it a secret forever.

“I’m going to surprise her,” the $150,000 winner told the South Carolina Education Lottery in an April 18 news release.

The husband plans to share the good news after he bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the Feb. 24 drawing. Since he spent an extra dollar for the Power Play option, his $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000, Powerball rules show.

The man spent $3 on his lucky ticket at the Bluffton Market on May River Road, near the popular vacation destination of Hilton Head Island. Five of the six numbers he chose matched the ones picked in the drawing.

“As for his plans for the prize money, he doesn’t have any yet,” lottery officials wrote. “His wife might have some ideas.”

The man’s ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, just one number from hitting the jackpot, which stood at an estimated $376 million the night of the drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The winner, who wasn’t identified in the news release, kept $104,250 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Powerball player wins big in SC. What she did next left her family ‘stunned’

Lottery player shocked by big win during lunch break in SC. ‘Told my boss to pinch me’

Powerball player misses jackpot prize — but still wins big in SC. ‘Can’t stop smiling’

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • KB Home (KBH) Cheers Investors With 25% Dividend Hike

    KB Home (KBH) boosts shareholder rewards with a 25% dividend increase and a $1-billion share repurchase authorization.

  • Finding an apartment may be easier for California pet owners under new legislation

    California pet owners struggling to find a rental that accepts their furry, four-legged family members could have an easier time leasing new housing under proposed state legislation that would ban blanket no-pets policies and prohibit landlords from charging additional fees for common companions like cats and dogs. Sacramento renter Andrea Amavisca said she and her partner searched for more than a month for a place that would accept their 2-year-old cattle dog mix. Options were few and prospective landlords would not return her calls after learning the couple had a dog.

  • Meet the CEO who makes your dog-food delivery feel like visiting a Disney resort

    Chewy CEO Sumit Singh gives customers “the best personalized service you should expect at the best local neighborhood pet store.”

  • Not only New York casinos threaten Atlantic City. Developer predicts Meadowlands casino is coming

    Atlantic City casinos are facing threats on multiple fronts from new competitors not just in New York, but from within their own state. At the East Coast Gaming Congress Thursday at the Hard Rock casino, numerous executives from some of the major casino companies in America acknowledged the opportunity of three downstate New York casino licenses — and the risk they will present to Atlantic City.

  • New York competition, smoking, internet betting concerns roil US northeast's gambling market

    Casinos in the northeastern U.S. are dealing with numerous challenges as they brace for the arrival of new competitors in New York City. A potential smoking ban in Atlantic City, an ongoing debate over whether internet gambling hurts or helps the bottom line of physical casinos, and the loss of business to illegal online operations were among the challenges identified Wednesday during a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Panelists at the East Coast Gaming Congress at the Hard Rock casino discussed turmoil in the industry, particularly as it prepares for the influx of three downstate New York casinos widely expected to redefine the regional gambling market.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Pfizer (PFE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Super Micro Computer Stock Just Crashed 17%

    Super Micro Computer just spooked its investors with a suggestion that it will earn exactly what it promised to earn three months ago.

  • Welcome to 'peak boomer' era: A wave of retirees is about to blow through their savings and cling to Social Security to stay afloat

    While more older boomers tend to have a pension, a looming wave of younger retirees are about to strain the economy and Social Security.

  • Nvidia Falls Below Key Level Of Support; Is Nvidia A Buy Now?

    If you are still holding to Nvidia stock, here is a key sell signal to watch for: Shares dipped below the 50-day moving average Friday. Nvidia's chart shows that its relative strength line, which compares the company's stock performance to the S&P 500, is flattening. Chief Executive Jensen Huang recently addressed students at his alma mater of Oregon State University and stated that "artificial intelligence is the technology industry's single greatest contribution to social elevation."