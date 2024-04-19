Husband wins Powerball prize — but doesn’t tell his wife. She’s in for a big surprise

A husband hasn’t told his wife he won a huge Powerball prize — but he won’t keep it a secret forever.

“I’m going to surprise her,” the $150,000 winner told the South Carolina Education Lottery in an April 18 news release.

The husband plans to share the good news after he bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the Feb. 24 drawing. Since he spent an extra dollar for the Power Play option, his $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000, Powerball rules show.

The man spent $3 on his lucky ticket at the Bluffton Market on May River Road, near the popular vacation destination of Hilton Head Island. Five of the six numbers he chose matched the ones picked in the drawing.

“As for his plans for the prize money, he doesn’t have any yet,” lottery officials wrote. “His wife might have some ideas.”

The man’s ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, just one number from hitting the jackpot, which stood at an estimated $376 million the night of the drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The winner, who wasn’t identified in the news release, kept $104,250 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

