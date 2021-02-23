U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,881.37
    +4.87 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,537.35
    +15.66 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,465.20
    -67.85 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.31
    -19.76 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.20
    -0.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4108
    +0.0044 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2400
    +0.1870 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,933.12
    -6,104.00 (-11.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.98
    -41.37 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Media Advisory - Gig Workers United Step up Organizing Work with Campaign Relaunch

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - App-based delivery workers of Toronto are organizing to take on both employers and lawmakers in the next phase of their organizing campaign. Broader in scope and even more ambitious, the new Gig Workers United campaign builds on the historic successes of Justice for Foodora Couriers, working collectively for better conditions and rights for all app delivery workers.

One year from the date of the historic Ontario Labour Relations Board decision on Foodora couriers' right to unionize, gig worker organizers will launch the next phase of the campaign with a media conference and availability.

WHAT:

Campaign launch media conference



WHO:

Brice Sopher, delivery courier, moderator
Narada Kiondo, delivery courier
Arash Manouchehrian, delivery courier
Jan Simpson, National President, CUPW



WHEN:

Thursday February 25, 10 a.m.



WHERE:

Zoom – please register at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iwr46s8FReaxssMIkIKzlQ

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indebted Turkish Group Looks to Cash In With Plan for Unit’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Aydem Holding AS, which underwent Turkey’s second-largest debt restructuring, applied for an initial public offering of its renewable-electricity producer.Garanti Yatirim, Is Yatirim, Turkiye Kalkinma ve Yatirim Bankasi AS and Yapi Kredi Yatirim will lead the offering of shares in Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS, according to an emailed statement on Tuesday. Halk Yatirim, Vakif Yatirim and Ziraat Yatirim will act as co-leaders. There is no certainty that the IPO will take place, the company said.Aydem Holding joins a flurry of small and medium-sized Turkish companies rushing to list on Borsa Istanbul and cash in on a flood of local retail investors. The re-branded company formerly known as Bereket Enerji restructured $5 billion of loans in 2019.If the IPO materializes, it could be the biggest share sale in Turkey since discount grocer Sok Marketler Ticaret AS raised $595 million in mid-2018. Aydem Holding was expecting to raise around $300 million in an offering that could value the unit at as much as $1.5 billion, people familiar with the plans said late last year.Aydem Holding’s statement didn’t specify when or where the listing will take place. It’s already signed up Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as global lead bookrunners, people familiar with the plans said in late 2019.The company has 25 power plants with a total capacity of 1,020 megawatts, Idris Kupeli, chief executive of Aydem, said in the statement. “In 2021, we are increasing hybrid energy production plants in a bid to diversify our portfolio,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and briefly traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to close down 2.2%. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Bitcoin fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, has emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reverse some losses, Nasdaq holds lower as tech shares extend rout

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Retail suckers' with FOMO will eventually get crushed on Bitcoin, says Roubini

    'The reality is nobody knows what the value of this pseudo-asset is. It doesn’t have any value cause it doesn’t have any income, doesn’t have any use, doesn’t have any utility. So it’s a speculative play on a bubble that is self-fulfilling,' says Roubini.

  • Lucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Stock market investors valued electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at $62 billion on Tuesday after a deal to merge with blank check firm Churchill Capital IV, sparking some concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. In comparison, General Motors Co was worth about $72.5 billion at mid-day Tuesday, while China's leading electric car maker Nio Inc was valued at $72 billion. Shares in Elon Musk's Tesla, which have surged more than 10 times in value over the past year to around $900, fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, with its mid-day shares at $674 and its market capitalization at $647 billion.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • Home price growth surges at the end of 2020 — fastest pace in 8 years

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 10.4% annual gain in December, up from 9.5% in November — the fastest growth since 2013.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • U.K.’s Vaccine Milestone Ignites World-Beating Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A world-leading vaccine campaign is bringing U.K. markets back to life.With one in three adults receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just set out a roadmap for lifting lockdown -- giving cross-asset bulls fresh ammo.Among the biggest moves of late: The pound has rallied faster than any other major currency this year. U.K. stocks have been generating outsized gains in dollar terms. Companies have been enjoying a borrowing bonanza that’s looking historic.For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.“We refrained from being overweight U.K. equities for many years as it has significantly lagged other regions ever since the Brexit referendum,” said Michael Herzum, head of macro strategies at Union Investment in Frankfurt. He’s now buying the FTSE 250 while selling the Eurostoxx Index.Here’s how the catch-up trade is playing out.Currency SupremacyAs the country delivers one of the fastest immunization programs in the world, the pound is one of the hottest trades in currency markets -- gaining around 2.5% against the dollar this year.Just last week, it breached the $1.40 threshold for the first time since 2018, while surging to the strongest versus the euro since the depths of the pandemic panic last March.The sterling rally may now have fresh legs, as the U.K.-euro area monetary path diverges.“Rates markets are starting to price in a future decoupling between the ECB and the BOE policy outlook, helped by the BOE effectively killing market speculation on negative rates,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole.The yield on benchmark U.K. bonds has also risen faster than European peers and U.S. Treasuries in 2021, as markets price in a strong economic rebound and rising inflation expectations.Another gauge of the business cycle signals more good news. The nation’s yield curve -- as measured by the difference between the rates on five and 30-year debt -- is the steepest since 2018 led by moves in longer maturities.FTSE FansEven U.K. stocks are finding more love these days. For years billions have fled the Brexit-lashed market -- dubbed the least-loved region in the world.Now, negative bets are on the wane, according to this month’s Bank of America Corp. survey. A net 10% of respondents have bearish positioning compared with 34% three months ago.Sentiment is following price. While the FTSE 100 is lagging the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this year, on a dollar basis the index is besting a slew of companion gauges in the region.The rise in the British currency has been driving the outperformance of the more domestically exposed FTSE 250 against the exporters-geared FTSE 100 since the market bottom in March 2020.And there may be more juice left in the rally yet with valuations that are cheaper and dividend yields higher than global peers.Borrowing BonanzaAll this is helping U.K borrowers. At 3.8%, the average yield on sterling junk bonds, an indication of borrowing costs, is hovering near all-time lows.That’s pushing sales of corporate bonds in sterling to the fastest annual start in five years. Supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd. showed market hospitality for U.K. risk this month, pricing the largest-ever corporate bond in the British currency at 2.25 billion pounds ($3.15 billion), as part of its buyout financing.Sterling junk debt offers a yield pick-up of almost 180 basis points after currency-hedging costs are taken into account and have outperformed peers in Europe -- a selling point for investors outside the country.“A Brexit deal and the vaccine success means a lot of investors are starting to revisit,” the U.K. market, said Nicolas Trindade, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers, which manages 758 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion).It’s a different story for investment-grade securities that are more prone to rate risk than their euro counterparts. The longer average duration on sterling corporate debt means it suffers as gilt yields rise -- for investors that’s inflicted the biggest year-to-date loss since 2008.(Updates with U.K. plan for economic reopening in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing In Retreat After Engine Failure

    The grounding could impact investor sentiment and passenger confidence following the MAX-737 recertification in 2020.

  • Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy

    In response to a story by the Financial Times, IG said it would be withdrawing less than 8% of the 12,000 leveraged equities products it offers. Leveraged products allow traders to increase their exposure to the market with a relatively small capital investment. Big bets by individual investors, particularly in the shares of U.S. retailer GameStop, have triggered massive price swings in some stocks around the world, leading some people to make hefty profits but leaving others facing large losses.

  • Genting Malaysia invests over $800 million in theme park, plans second-quarter launch

    Genting Malaysia Bhd has invested more than $800 million in a new theme park targeted for opening in the second quarter of this year, the casino operator said on Tuesday. The hospitality and leisure group said it was "putting the finishing touches" to the outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, which will incorporate 20th Century Studios brands and intellectual properties among its rides and attractions. The park is located some 6,000 feet above sea level at Genting Highlands.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time

  • Robots on Wall Street Wrestle With Confusing World of Reddit

    (Bloomberg) -- Rocket emojis for stock gains. “Tendies” as slang for profits. GIFs with company tickers.Reddit forum WallStreetBets is hard for humans to follow at the best of times. But spare a thought for the machines.After the retail stock frenzy last month caused unprecedented havoc, hedge funds trawling the platform with algorithms have a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to figure out the next market craze.Yet it’s proving a massive pain. It’s not easy training computers to extract the amateur chatter on message boards into data that’s anywhere fit for trading in the real world.Even for the very basic task of identifying securities, an algo has to learn how to match millennial-speak, memes and typos with the intended subject. And that’s only the start of it.Just ask the people behind the Reddit robots like Stefan Nann.“You cannot just apply the standard English library of words,” said the chief executive officer of Stockpulse, a social-media analytics firm in Germany. “We were reading through these comments and deciding ourselves if this comment is positive or negative -- that’s how we train the machine.”Sentiment analysis on WSB is the latest thing in the world of alternative data, which is projected to grow from last year’s $1.64 billion to $17.35 billion in vendor revenue by 2027. NN Investment Partners and PanAgora Asset Management are among systematic investors who scrape social media for trading signals, while more brokerages are offering clients tools to do just that.For good reason in theory. A strategy of following the herd would have yielded big profits, in retrospect.According to Stockpulse, an indicator measuring GameStop’s buzz on Reddit first peaked in early December, a solid month before its price started climbing. A strategy of simply buying the five companies most discussed on WSB in the previous week could have returned 61% in 2020, a backtest by data provider Quiver Quantitative showed.This is roughly how it works. A Reddit user is waxing lyrical on why BlackBerry Ltd. is worth more than four times its stock price. An algo trained by a vendor like MarketPsych then records the ticker and sweeps the post for trading sentiment signals.It tries to figure out the intensity of bullish calls from cues like “market leader,” emojis, the use of future tense, even expletives. Then the process gets repeated across swaths of securities.“Some are calling us because they’re trying to take advantage of the herd,” said Richard Peterson, a board-certified psychiatrist who founded MarketPsych. “Some are just trying to find ways to protect themselves.”But for the form of artificial intelligence known as natural-language processing, message boards aren’t as straightforward as, say, figuring out signals from a corporate executive on an earnings call.If a new slang emerges, the dictionary for the machines needs to be updated by the humans. Doing this worldwide is even harder. It took some time for MarketPsych’s team to figure out what different emojis mean in different cultures, or that British traders talking down a stock might use more subtle insults.In one example cited by StockPulse, the computer has to learn the difference between “hold” as a verb versus an exchange-traded fund with a ticker containing the same characters.These efforts are in big demand.“At some point it starts to resemble a single hedge fund because they all behave at the same time in the same way,” said Francesco Filia, CEO of hedge fund Fasanara Capital, which started monitoring Reddit internally last month. “You need to be on top of it.”Thinknum and Social Market Analytics are among the growing number of sentiment data providers who’ve recently rolled out products tallying up the stock chatter on Reddit in one form or the other. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, provides access to alternative data sources on the terminal and via the Bloomberg Data License.With individuals now accounting for about a quarter of U.S. equity trading volume, knowing where the retail cash heads next should in theory prove lucrative. Such insights would help the long-short crowd figure where the next market bombs land. The retail army in January famously inflicted a record industry squeeze as they crowded into some of the most hated names to hurt short sellers, or “shorties” in Reddit vernacular.At NN Investment Partners, data scientist Melissa Lin says its signal tracking sentiment in news and social media has been performing better than simply chasing price momentum.But particular forums like Reddit don’t have a sufficiently long history of stock-picking for the data crunching that quants like Lin do. And anecdotal evidence aside, retail investors don’t have a consistently strong track record, she says.“It’s not a simple linear relationship between sentiment and stock returns,” Lin said. “You need a lot more research to filter out the noise to actually make it useful.”Read more: Quants Sound Alarm as Everyone Chases Same Alternative DataEmmanuel Hauptmann says his quant team at RAM Active Investments has recently started monitoring stock babble on Twitter -- which it sees as highly correlated with Reddit -- but his expectations are low.“For the moment we see it as a purely tail risk reduction,” the fund manager said. “We don’t use it as an alpha signal.”Still, even with all the data in the world to track the ebbs and flows of retail sentiment, market timing is everything.“Once people are all-out in your face -- saying ‘I love this, death to the shorts!’ -- that’s too late,” said Peterson at MarketPsych.(Adds tout on alternative-data story)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.