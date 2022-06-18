U.S. markets closed

Husl To Build 5,000 Online Automated Businesses Sold as NFTs to Fight Inflation and Bear Market

·3 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / As the entire NFT and Cryptocurrency space reels from the pain of the bear market and the "crypto winter," one project stands apart. Which, in an overcrowded space full of ape images and half pixelated pictures of goats, is hard to do.

Husl is the new kid on the block in the NFT space but coming in strong with one of the most ambitious projects around. The project boasts building 5,000 fully automated, zero overhead, online businesses wrapped and sold as NFTs.

Each business, minted as an NFT, will come with a pre-made brand, marketing materials, and ready-to-go ads hand-crafted by our growth experts. According to the project's website, "These businesses will be built to help you buy your freedom, provide for your family, and help those around you." It's apparent the teams focus is on impact.

Each NFT will give the owner access to a business management dashboard that will allow them to pay for ad spend, manage customers, grow your SEO and organic marketing or purchase done-for-you services for their new company.

To fund the vision, Husl is releasing 1,000 Founders Cards minted as NFTs. Each Founders Card will be eligible to collect staking rewards generated from transactions within the Husl Ecosystem; including NFT sales, managed ad spend, and revenue off the 5,000 businesses. Founders Cards come with day one perks like a business academy, automatic whitelist and more!

The ultimate vision is to build a native marketplace that allows external online business owners to wrap their business assets into NFTs for instant due diligence and transfer for the first time in history.

Husl is changing lives daily through their NFT offerings, community-raised funds for various charities, and 10% of the revenue going directly to non-profit organizations. Be a part of changing online businesses forever, making a difference, and building the future you never thought possible be part of the Husl.

The team behind husl, Apollo Eleven Inc., and Jonathan Bodnar (HapeDon as he's known in the crypto space) have built and grown hundreds of automated SAAS (software as a service) businesses, often seeing 10-20 times growth on projects within 6 months.

We asked "why build this as an NFT project?"

The founder, Jonathan Bodnar, explained "[NFTs] offer the technology and capability to control and instantly transfer access to the business dashboard, allowing the sale of a company happen within seconds and due diligence to be completely automated for the first time in history."

So, whether you've purchased an NFT before, or just getting into them, follow Husl on twitter and check out their litepaper on their website: https://huslnft.com. We can't stress enough to always do your own research and be wise when choosing NFT projects to invest in.

About the Company

Husl is an NFT project dedicated to freeing people from their 9-5's into a life of freedom and impact. They are building 5,000 automated, online businesses minted as NFTs.

Contact
Apollo Eleven Inc, Nick Uzoni
Nick@apollo.inc
400 N ALLEN DR STE 204, ALLEN, TX, 75013

SOURCE: Husl



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705674/Husl-To-Build-5000-Online-Automated-Businesses-Sold-as-NFTs-to-Fight-Inflation-and-Bear-Market

