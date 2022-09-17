U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,925.98
    +250.03 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Who is Hussain: World Record Smashed as British Charity Recruits over 37,000 Blood Donors On Single Day

·2 min read

  • World record broken for the most blood donations in one calendar day, across 27 countries in over 350 venues worldwide.

  • 37,018 blood donations made in this record-breaking campaign could save over 110,000 lives.

  • The Global Blood Heroes campaign was coordinated by the social justice organisation Who is Hussain in partnership with local and national blood donor organisations, including the Red Cross, UK's NHS Blood & Transplant, America's Blood Centers and many more.

  • This campaign and world record come when there is an acute need for blood and shortages in many countries.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, social justice charity, Who is Hussain, has announced that they have broken the world record for the largest blood drive in history.

Medical staff and Who is Hussain volunteers in London, UK
Medical staff and Who is Hussain volunteers in London, UK

 

Officially confirmed today, Who is Hussain coordinated the record-breaking #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign on the 27th of August 2022, which saw thousands of people across 27 countries donate blood on a single day. Volunteers in New Zealand kicked off the blood drive as the day began and the final donations came in from the West Coast of USA.

Authenticated by the Official World Records, the total number of blood donations was 37,018, beating the previous record of 34,723 set in 2020. With up to 3 lives saved per donation, over 110,000 lives could be saved by the charity's efforts.

Muntazir Rai, Director of Who is Hussain, said: "Who is Hussain was founded just over a decade ago, inspired by the compassionate legacy of Hussain ibn Ali. It's incredible to think that the selfless altruism of this man, who lived over a thousand years ago, has inspired over 37,000 people to participate in the biggest blood drive in history.

"The pandemic hit blood reserves across the world hard. With hospitals struggling to meet demands, Who is Hussain volunteers rallied together and launched our Global Blood Heroes campaign. Donating blood is a universal act of compassion that can unite people all around the world - we all bleed the same. We're so excited that so many first-time donors came forward and many have committed to donating again, and will continue to, hopefully, for years to come."

The Global Blood Heroes campaign saw large numbers of first-time donors take part; with 50% of donations in Canada and 25% in the UK coming from those giving blood for the very first time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901229/Medical_staff_and_volunteers.jpg

  1. Media photos https://bit.ly/3AqWbLx (Credit Who is Hussain).

  2. Find more: blood.whoishussain.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/who-is-hussain-world-record-smashed-as-british-charity-recruits-over-37-000-blood-donors-on-single-day-301626585.html

Recommended Stories

  • In Hong Kong, public grief over queen doubles as dissent

    Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is perhaps the most ardent among the former British colonies, where mourning has been generally subdued. It's seen by some experts as a form of dissent against increasingly intrusive controls by communist-ruled Beijing, which took over the territory in 1997. The Queen is nicknamed “si tau por” in Hong Kong.

  • Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

    A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby.

  • McDonald's CEO Makes a Big Political Statement (Some Won't Like It)

    Chief executives and political commentary rarely go well together — when outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey went on a podcast to say that the "socialists are taking over" and young people "don't seem like they want to work," the internet did not let him retire without one last scandal. The latest person to make a splash with his remarks is McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski. During a conference at the Economic Club of Chicago, Kempczinski drew attention to the issue of crime in the Midwestern metropolis that serves as the headquarters of the Golden Arches.

  • Iranian woman dies after beating by ‘morality police’ for not wearing headscarf

    A 22-year-old Iranian woman has died after she was beaten by Iran’s “morality police” for not wearing a headscarf, according to eyewitnesses, in a case that has shocked the country.

  • Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – watch

    Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient […]

  • Nikola Boss Milton Never Let ‘Details Get in the Way of a Good Story,’ Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. prototype of the electric vehicle startup’s planned Badger pickup was made partly of components from a Ford Motor Co. F-150 Raptor, the jury in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton was told. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Milli

  • ‘Sadistic lie.’ Venezuelans flown to Martha’s Vineyard search for a way off the island

    Standing on a cobblestone sidewalk in a touristy downtown neighborhood of this island thousands of miles from his native Venezuela, a young man used a cellphone Thursday night to record a message to Florida’s governor.

  • DeSantis’ Migrant Stunt Was Gross. But Was It Against the Law?

    SOPA ImagesAfter the shock arrival of 50 Venezuelan men, women, and children on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Democrats nationwide have called on the Biden administration to investigate the stunt as potential human trafficking—a comparison that even the White House has embraced.“This maneuver raises serious legal questions and will have untold repercussions on the individuals caught up in the governor’s political stunt,” said Florida agriculture commissioner Nikk

  • Harris speaks against hate in 'United We Stand' summit as White House slams 'MAGA Republicans'

    Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks Thursday in the White House's East Room, where the Biden administration is hosting the 'United We Stand Summit.'

  • Rockstar Cheer sex abuse scandal grows as more coaches are accused

    Six more former Rockstar Cheer coaches have been accused of sexually abusing minors in a federal lawsuit amended Sept. 15

  • Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

    A U.S. District Court has ordered that Tesla must tell employees about a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated state and federal law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements. Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.

  • Bodies Exhumed at Mass Burial Site Near Izyum, Ukraine

    Investigators in Kharkiv Oblast began recovering bodies from unmarked graves at a mass burial site near Izyum on Friday, September 16, after the city was recaptured from Russian forces on September 10.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said 440 unmarked graves were found in a forested area in Izyum district.On Friday, Oleg Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for the Issues of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances, said the area had been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions, and officials were working to exhume the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, which would be handed over to experts for identification.“Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of our work here — it is not yet known how many locations will be found in the de-occupied territories, but the harsh reality indicates that the number of dead in Izyum may be many times higher than the Bucha tragedy,” Kotenko said.This footage from Ukraine’s National Police shows police officers in protective overalls digging at the site, with several bodies on the ground fully covered in thick plastic and members of the media photographing the scene. Credit: National Police of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Editorial: Alex Villanueva, L.A.'s loosest cannon and pettiest cop

    With the outrageous search of the homes of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a sheriff's oversight commissioner, Alex Villanueva has cemented his roles as Los Angeles' chief thug, most bumbling clown — and most dangerous elected official.

  • Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle.

  • Former Clay County Sheriff not guilty on all charges in trial

    The charges Daniels faces stem from an investigation that began after an encounter between Daniels and his former mistress Cierra Smith in May of 2019.

  • Man pulls gun on Macy’s employee after stealing $100 in clothes, police say

    A man pulled a gun on a Macy’s worker after stealing $100 worth of clothes, according to Memphis Police.

  • Long Beach dockworkers billed union health insurance for sexual services, prosecutors say

    A woman who owned businesses that provided sexual services as well as chiropractic and acupuncture treatments offered the dockworkers kickbacks or sex in exchange for submitting false claims.

  • Cardi B Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

    The Bronx native's charges stemmed from two strip club brawls in 2018.

  • 15 years of One Yuan Donation: Promoting a Culture of Giving in China

    Poverty alleviation remains a persistent challenge around the world. As China’s largest restaurant company, a key focus of Yum China’s CSR efforts is on improving the dietary quality of children li...

  • Melbourne police: 2 daughters protect mother during attack

    Melbourne police: 2 daughters protect mother during attack