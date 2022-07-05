U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Husson University Launches New Four-Year Degree in Conservation Law

Husson University
·6 min read

This program is geared toward students interested in law-related careers that help protect the great outdoors.

Sperry and Fawn

Husson University has launched a new comprehensive four-year degree program in conservation law. The degree will be of interest to students who want to become state game wardens, park rangers, forest rangers, members of the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries &amp; Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Live on-campus classes for this new degree program will begin on August 29 as part of the upcoming Fall 2022 semester.
Husson University has launched a new comprehensive four-year degree program in conservation law. The degree will be of interest to students who want to become state game wardens, park rangers, forest rangers, members of the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Live on-campus classes for this new degree program will begin on August 29 as part of the upcoming Fall 2022 semester.

Member of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Holds Horse

This program will give students the opportunity to earn credit for field experience. It’s all part of Husson’s hand’s on/experiential learning philosophy where students learn by doing. In addition to traditional law enforcement topics, individuals who earn this degree will learn about land navigation, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; plant and animal ecology and wildlife biology – topics that wouldn’t be covered in typical law enforcement programs.
This program will give students the opportunity to earn credit for field experience. It's all part of Husson's hand's on/experiential learning philosophy where students learn by doing. In addition to traditional law enforcement topics, individuals who earn this degree will learn about land navigation, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; plant and animal ecology and wildlife biology – topics that wouldn't be covered in typical law enforcement programs.

BANGOR, MAINE, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that it is launching a new comprehensive four-year degree program in conservation law. This will provide students with the education they need to become state game wardens, park rangers, forest rangers, members of the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Live on-campus classes for this new degree program will begin on August 29 as part of the upcoming Fall 2022 semester.

“There is a real need in Maine and the rest of New England for graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law,” said John Michaud, director of Husson University’s School of Legal Studies. “The field is growing. Simultaneously, 30% of the game wardens currently working are planning on retiring within the next three years.[1] There’s going to be a huge demand for individuals who understand the importance of wildlife and outdoor environmental regulation.”

Husson University has already seen considerable interest in this career field. Classes for its one-year-old Conservation Law Enforcement Certificate program have had solid enrollments from both traditional students and working professionals. This new degree will be one of only a few in this career field available at colleges and universities in New England. Husson University’s degree in Conservation Law will be the most comprehensive program of its kind.

“While the certificate program provides individuals with a good introduction to the curriculum and the science behind conservation law enforcement, this degree will help people prepare for a range of careers related to conservation law,” said School of Legal Studies Assistant Professor and former United States Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Wildlife Officer Lori Perez. “To ensure our students are successful after graduation, this program will give students the opportunity to earn credit for field experience. It’s all part of Husson’s hand’s on/experiential learning philosophy where students learn by doing. In addition to traditional law enforcement topics, they’ll learn about land navigation, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; plant and animal ecology and wildlife biology – topics that wouldn’t be covered in typical law enforcement programs.”

Helping students understand how to enforce the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 would be an example of how experiential learning would be put into practice. As part of a class, students would be taken out into the field and asked to walk through an environment and identify possible violations that would be worthy of citation. Exercises like this provide a real-world context to classroom knowledge and help students understand how regulations are enforced and why they were put in place.

“Expanding our offerings to include this degree program builds on the solid legal and criminal justice education already available to students here at Husson University,” continued Michaud. “Anyone who loves hunting, fishing or being out in woods and who wants to make sure our nation’s natural legacy continues to be protected for the next generation, should consider enrolling in this degree program.”

Students who earn a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law can also apply to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy (MCJA) as a tuition student while attending Husson University. Completing MCJA training is beneficial for graduates interested in employment opportunities with the Maine State Warden Service or other law enforcement agencies.

“Employers are more likely to think graduates are serious about becoming a conservation law professional if they’ve earned a specific conservation law degree,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University. “Taking the time necessary to become knowledgeable about the issues and challenges associated with protecting natural ecosystems isn’t easy. Employers are looking to hire individuals who are willing to make a long-term commitment to this career field."

Husson University welcomes students who appreciate the value of live classroom instruction from discontinued or online programs offered by other accredited colleges and universities. Individuals who have completed some college coursework from accredited institutions have the opportunity to reduce the cost of this degree program by applying for transfer credit. Students and working professionals interested in applying for undergraduate transfer credits earned at other colleges should contact Transfer Admissions by calling 207.941.7024 or emailing Stephanie Cadwell, the associate director of transfer admissions, at cadwells@husson.edu.

Anyone interested in learning more about Husson University’s new degree in conservation law can visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/school-of-legal-studies/conservation-law, email Assistant Professor Lori Perez at perezl@husson.edu or call her at 207.941.7610. Individuals interested in applying, should contact Husson University Admissions at admit@husson.edu or call 207.941.7000.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

[1] NEWSCENTER MAINE, “'When you're short-staffed, it's difficult.' | Game warden shortage continues across Maine”, https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/life/when-youre-short-staffed-its-difficult-maine-game-warden-shortage-continues-across-the-state/97-9a05270b-c5e3-42a0-8463-a690fe27c96c, August 3, 2021.

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Eric B. Gordon Husson University 207.649.4647 gordoner@husson.edu


