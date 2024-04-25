Huston Electric merges with Bloomington company

Apr. 25—Huston Electric has merged with a Bloomington-based electrical contracting company Cassady Electrical Contractors.

The merger, effective April 1, will bring a "new chapter of electrical service excellence in Indiana," according to a Huston Electric press release.

Cassady Electrical Contractors will retain its name and branding but will now operate under the brand umbrella of Huston Electric, bringing a combined 145 years of experience under one roof.

Cassady Electrical Contractors was established in 1965 and largely serves Monroe County. It specializes in commercial, industrial, and medical construction, with services ranging from historic renovations to residential and commercial electrical service.

Huston Electric was founded in 1939 in Kokomo. Since then, it has expanded and opened offices in Franklin, Lafayette and Westfield.