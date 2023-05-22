Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = HK$4.3b ÷ (HK$89b - HK$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust has an ROCE of 5.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hutchison Port Holdings Trust here for free.

So How Is Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 53%. The company is now earning HK$0.06 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 22% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 12% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

