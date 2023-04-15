Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 45%, while public companies hold 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hutchison Port Holdings Trust by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

10% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 45% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hutchison Port Holdings Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 2.0% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around US$527k worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 30% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hutchison Port Holdings Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

