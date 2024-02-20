HUTCHMED (China) Limited's (LON:HCM) biggest owners are private equity firms who got richer after stock soared 4.3% last week

Key Insights

HUTCHMED (China)'s significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in HUTCHMED (China) is 29%

A look at the shareholders of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by UK£81m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of HUTCHMED (China), beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HUTCHMED (China)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in HUTCHMED (China). This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HUTCHMED (China), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in HUTCHMED (China). Our data shows that Hutchison Whampoa (China) Limited is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 2.5% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, M&G Securities Limited and General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of HUTCHMED (China)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in HUTCHMED (China) Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own UK£23m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 39%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

