U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,417.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,114.40
    -1,085.80 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.45
    -43.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following surufatinib launch in China in January 2021; NDA acceptance by the U.S. FDA for review in June 2021; and MAA validation by the EMA in July 2021 all for advanced neuroendocrine tumors

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) today announces that it has initiated a Japan registration-enabling bridging study for surufatinib to support the registration of surufatinib in the treatment of patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors (“NETs”). The first patient was dosed on September 15, 2021.

Based on dialogue with the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), it was agreed that the surufatinib Japanese new drug application (“NDA”) for the treatment of advanced NETs include results from a pivotal study to be conducted in Japan, to complement the registration data package supporting the NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) (accepted for review in June 2021) and the Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) (validated in July 2021). The basis for the NDA and the MAA includes data from a U.S. Phase I/II study, as well as the completed Phase III SANET-ep and SANET-p studies used to support marketing authorization in China in advanced NETs, where surufatinib is currently marketed under the brand name SULANDA®.

This Japan study is a two-stage, open label study of surufatinib where approximately 34 patients are expected to be recruited. In Part 1 of the study, the safety and tolerability of surufatinib 300mg once daily after 28 days of treatment will be assessed in patients with relapsed/refractory non-hematological malignancies; pharmacokinetics (“PK”) and anti-tumor activity of surufatinib are secondary endpoints. In Part 2 of the study, efficacy will be assessed in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NETs; the primary outcome measure is objective response rate (ORR). The secondary outcome measures include disease control rate (DCR), progression free survival (“PFS”), duration of response (DoR), safety, and PK.

Surufatinib is the third potential new medicine discovered by HUTCHMED to enter into clinical development in Japan. A global Phase III registration study for fruquintinib, known as the FRESCO-2 study, is ongoing in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer and is expected to enroll over 680 patients from over 150 sites in 14 countries, including Japan. A global single-arm, open-label study, known as the SAVANNAH study, is ongoing for savolitinib (partnered with AstraZeneca PLC) in combination with TAGRISSO® in non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease progressed following TAGRISSO® due to MET amplification or overexpression.

About NETs

NETs form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. They can originate in various parts of the body, most often in the gut or the lungs and can be benign or malignant. NETs are typically classified as pancreatic NET (“pNET”) or extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) NET (“epNET”).

According to Frost & Sullivan, there were 19,000 newly diagnosed cases of NET in the U.S. in 2020. Rates across the European Union (E.U.) appear largely similar to the U.S. This is supported by an analysis of global epidemiologic trends, which also show growth in the incidence of NETs worldwide.1 Importantly, NETs are associated with a relatively long duration of survival compared to other tumors. As a result, there were approximately 140,000 estimated patients living with NET in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2020.2 In Japan, approximately 6,700 people were diagnosed with gastro-entero-pancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms in 2016.3

About Surufatinib

Surufatinib is a novel, oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor that selectively inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity associated with vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR) and fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR), which both inhibit angiogenesis, and colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R), which regulates tumor-associated macrophages, promoting the body’s immune response against tumor cells. Its unique dual mechanism of action may be very suitable for possible combinations with other immunotherapies, where there may be synergistic anti-tumor effects.

HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to surufatinib worldwide.

About Surufatinib Development

epNETs in China: On December 29, 2020, surufatinib was granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of China (“NMPA”) for the treatment of epNET. Surufatinib is marketed in China under the brand name SULANDA®. The approval was based on results from the SANET-ep study, a Phase III trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT02588170) in patients with advanced epNETs conducted in China. The study met the pre-defined primary endpoint of PFS at a preplanned interim analysis, and was published in The Lancet Oncology4. Median PFS was significantly longer for patients treated with surufatinib at 9.2 months, compared to 3.8 months for patients in the placebo group (HR 0.334; 95% CI: 0.223-0.499; p<0.0001). Surufatinib had an acceptable safety profile, with the most common treatment related adverse events of grade 3 or worse being hypertension (36% of surufatinib patients vs. 13% of placebo patients), proteinuria (19% vs. 0%) and anemia (5% vs. 3%).

pNETs in China: On June 16, 2021, surufatinib was granted drug registration approval by the NMPA for the treatment of pNET. The approval was based on results from the SANET-p study, a Phase III trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT02589821) in patients with advanced pNET in China. The pre-defined primary endpoint of PFS was met at a preplanned interim analysis and was published in The Lancet Oncology5, demonstrating that surufatinib reduces the risk of disease progression or death by 51% in patients, with a median PFS of 10.9 months compared to 3.7 months on placebo (HR 0.491; 95% CI: 0.391-0.755; p=0.0011). The safety profile of surufatinib was manageable and consistent with observations in prior studies.

Immunotherapy combinations: HUTCHMED entered into collaboration agreements to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of surufatinib in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies, including with tislelizumab (BGB-A317), TUOYI® (toripalimab) and TYVYT® (sintilimab), which are approved as monotherapies in China.

NETs in the U.S. and Europe: A FDA NDA submission was accepted in June 2021, followed by a MAA submission to the EMA validated in July 2021. The basis to support these filings includes the completed SANET-ep and SANET-p studies, along with existing data from surufatinib in U.S. epNET and pNET patients (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT02549937). In the U.S., surufatinib was granted Fast Track Designations for development in pNET and epNET in April 2020, and Orphan Drug Designation for pNET in November 2019.

HUTCHMED has initiated an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) in the U.S. to ensure patients with NET with limited therapeutic options have access to this treatment. Regulatory clearance of this protocol has been granted by the FDA and this program is open for site activation (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04814732).

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery, global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. A dedicated organization of over 1,400 personnel has advanced eleven cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of surufatinib for the treatment of patients with NET and the further clinical development of surufatinib in this and other indications. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding the sufficiency of clinical data to support NDA approval of surufatinib for the treatment of patients with NET in the U.S., China, Japan and other jurisdictions such as the E.U., its potential to gain expeditious approvals from regulatory authorities, the safety profile of surufatinib, HUTCHMED’s ability to fund, implement and complete its further clinical development and commercialization plans for surufatinib, the timing of these events, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions. In addition, as certain studies rely on the use of capecitabine, tislelizumab, TUOYI®, and TYVYT® as combination therapeutics with surufatinib, such risks and uncertainties include assumptions regarding the safety, efficacy, supply and continued regulatory approval of these therapeutics. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President

+1 (973) 567 3786

Media Enquiries

Americas – Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com

Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com

Asia – Zhou Yi,
Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

Nominated Advisor

Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500

__________________________

1 Fraenkel M, Kim M, Faggiano A, de Herder WW, Valk GD; Knowledge NETwork. Incidence of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours: a systematic review of the literature. Endocr Relat Cancer. 2014;21(3):R153-R163. Published 2014 May 6. doi: 10.1530/ERC-13-0125.
2 According to Frost & Sullivan, in 2020, there were 19,000 newly diagnosed cases of NETs in the U.S. and an estimated 143,000 patients living with NETs. Report on file.
3 Masui T, Ito T, Komoto I, Uemoto S; JNETS Project Study Group. Recent epidemiology of patients with gastro-entero-pancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms (GEP-NEN) in Japan: a population-based study. BMC Cancer. 2020;20(1):1104. Published 2020 Nov 14. doi: 10.1186/s12885-020-07581-y.
4 Xu J, Shen L, Zhou Z, et al. Surufatinib in advanced extrapancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (SANET-ep): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study [published online ahead of print, 2020 Sep 20]. Lancet Oncol. 2020; S1470-2045(20)30496-4. doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30496-4.
5 Xu J, Shen L, Bai C, et al. Surufatinib in advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (SANET-p): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study [published online ahead of print, 2020 Sep 20]. Lancet Oncol. 2020; S1470-2045(20)30493-9. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30493-9.


Recommended Stories

  • Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID hospitalizations

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine does a significantly better job of preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations compared with Pfizer's shot.

  • Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID, Dr. Fauci Warns

    Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't be worse, it's clear the virus leaves many people with long-lasting, debilitating symptoms that may never go away, and we're not just talking for those hospitalized. Even mild cases of COVID-19 are leading to many Americans being hobbled, maimed and not their old selves. The syndrome is called "Long COVID, a constellation of signs and symptoms characterized by" the following symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Alle

  • Pills to Battle Covid Are Coming. These Companies Stand to Gain.

    Merck, Pfizer, and the Atea Pharmaceuticals each expect Phase 3 data on an oral Covid-19 antiviral in the coming months.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • With Prothena Up Over 500% This Year, Is It Too Late to Get in?

    When a biotech company develops a drug candidate that can help millions of people fight a monstrous disease such as Alzheimer's, it will certainly gain attention from scientists, the news media, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA), a huge wave of attention has also come from investors since the start of the year. Or is this just a sign of more gains to come as it develops a potentially best-in-class Alzheimer's disease portfolio to enter a market projected to grow by 5.4% per year through 2026, to reach $9 billion?

  • Is It Safe to Get a Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Together?

    Here's what the CDC Director says; the answer may surprise you.

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • Prostate cancer trial could see men cured within a week

    Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Do This If You Got Moderna or J&J

    On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson&Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVI

  • One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Tea, Says Science

    Tea is consumed across the globe, at all times of the day. Some people have it in the morning instead of coffee, some enjoy tea time in the afternoon, and others love drinking tea before bed.Regardless of when you drink it, tea can have lasting benefits like reducing your risk of cancer, helping with weight loss, and even improving your heart health. But for those who don't drink tea or believe it's not worth their time, what else are they missing out on? According to research, one major of side

  • If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

    It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Kentucky Set new high for seven-day case average

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population, but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have FDA approval. On Friday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended a third shot https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

  • Andie MacDowell Reflects on How Childhood Trauma Impacts Her Anxiety Today

    “It’s hard to get rid of so much PTSD," the actress said. "It’s in your bones and it’s in your nervous system for sure.”

  • U.S. administers about 385.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from 384,911,290 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 18 out of 466,569,635 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 2.16 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose for those with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Poll: 73% of vaccinated Americans would take COVID vaccine boosters

    Nearly three-quarters of vaccinated Americans say they would get a booster if it were available to them, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — a number that holds across nearly every age group and not just among older, more vulnerable Americans.

  • Allowing 16-year-olds to change gender risks ‘opening floodgates’ to irreversible surgeries, SNP told

    SNP plans to lower the age at which Scots can legally change their gender to 16 risk “opening the floodgates” to allowing teenagers to access irreversible gender reassignment surgeries on the NHS, campaigners have warned.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said Who Can Get Boosters Now

    On Friday, an FDA committee recommended people over 65 and those at high risk (who got the Pfizer vaccine) get booster shots—but everyone else should not (for now). Meanwhile, the Biden administration had hoped everyone could get boosters starting tomorrow. Confused? So are a lot of people. To clear things up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on State of the Union with Jake Tapper

  • ‘I believe in science’: Sarah Palin says she won’t get Covid jab because she’s already protected against virus

    CDC guidance says those who recover from Covid-19 infection should still get vaccinated

  • Fauci: FDA vote against Covid booster shots ‘not the end of the story’

    Advisory panel dealt blow to Biden with Friday verdictMillion deaths avoidable if vaccinations increase, adviser saysVaccinations among Latinos rise thanks to community outreach Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during Senate testimony in July. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images A decision not to recommend third-shot booster vaccinations for most Americans is “not the end of the story”, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci insisted on Sunday, two days after a scientific panel appe