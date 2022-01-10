U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.75
    -8.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,033.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.00
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.40
    -7.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6480
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,990.61
    +430.62 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.55
    -0.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Study of BTK Inhibitor HMPL-760 in Patients with Previously Treated B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

— HMPL-760 is the eleventh innovative potential oncology drug candidate discovered in-house by HUTCHMED —

— HMPL-760 is HUTCHMED’s fifth candidate in clinical development for hematological malignancies, including amdizalisib and HMPL-523 that also target the B-cell receptor (“BCR”) signaling pathway, and tazemetostat and HMPL-306 —

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) has initiated a Phase I study in China of HMPL-760, a highly potent, selective, and reversible inhibitor with long target engagement against Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (“BTK”), including wild-type and C481S-mutated BTK. The first patient received their first dose on January 4, 2022.

The clinical study is a multi-center, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy profile of HMPL-760. The study is enrolling patients with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia/​small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) or other types of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (“NHL”), including patients treated with a prior regimen containing a BTK inhibitor, whose disease carries either wild-type BTK or acquired resistance to first generation BTK inhibitors due to additional mutations to BTK.

An initial dose escalation stage to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”) is planned, to be followed by a dose expansion phase where patients will receive HMPL‑760 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity at the RP2D. Approximately 100 patients are expected to be enrolled.

HMPL-760 is HUTCHMED’s fifth investigational drug candidate targeting hematological malignancies in clinical development. Amdizalisib (HMPL-689, targeting the delta isoform of phosphoinositide 3-kinase or PI3K delta) and HMPL-523 (targeting spleen tyrosine kinase or Syk) are also being studied in several Phase II trials against B-cell dominant malignancies. Phase II registration studies are underway in China for amdizalisib in patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), for which it has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China, and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

In addition to the three BCR inhibitors, for hematological malignancies HUTCHMED is also developing its in-house discovered drug candidate HMPL-306, a dual-inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2, and tazemetostat, a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH2 (being developed in Greater China by HUTCHMED pursuant to a strategic collaboration with Epizyme).

About BTK and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

BTK is a key component of the B-cell receptor signaling pathway and is an important regulator of cell proliferation and cell survival in various lymphomas. The abnormal activation of B-cell receptor signaling is closely related to the development of B-cell type hematological cancers, which represent approximately 85% of all NHL cases.1 BTK is considered a validated target for drugs that aim to treat certain hematological cancers, however C481S mutation of BTK is a known resistance mechanism for first and second generation BTK inhibitors. In 2020, approximately 93,000 new cases of NHL are estimated to have been diagnosed in China.2

About HMPL-760

HMPL-760 is an investigational, highly selective, non-covalent, third-generation inhibitor of BTK, both wild-type and C481S mutant enzymes, with pre-clinical data suggesting high target specificity and higher potency versus first generation BTK inhibitors. BTK C481S mutation plays an important role in resistance to certain BTK inhibitors.3,4

HMPL-760 is HUTCHMED’s eleventh innovative potential oncology drug candidate to enter clinical development. HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to HMPL-760 worldwide.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX: ​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,500 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,400 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has advanced 11 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of HMPL-760, amdizalisib, HMPL-523, HMPL-306 and tazemetostat for patients, its expectations as to whether any studies on HMPL-760, amdizalisib, HMPL-523, HMPL-306 and tazemetostat would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates and the timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria; changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse events or safety issues; the ability of HMPL-760, amdizalisib, HMPL-523, HMPL-306 and tazemetostat, including as a combination therapy, to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions and to gain commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval; the potential market of HMPL-760, amdizalisib, HMPL-523, HMPL-306 and tazemetostat for a targeted indication; the sufficiency of funding; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President

+1 (973) 567 3786

Media Enquiries

Americas – Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com

Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com

Asia – Zhou Yi,
Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

Nominated Advisor

Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500

______________________________

1 American Cancer Society (2019, January 29). Types of B-cell Lymphoma. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/about/b-cell-lymphoma.html. Accessed January 5, 2022.
2 The Global Cancer Observatory, China fact sheet. https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/160-china-fact-sheets.pdf. Accessed November 17, 2021.
3 Woyach JA, Ruppert AS, Guinn D, et al. BTKC481S-Mediated Resistance to Ibrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. J Clin Oncol. 2017;35(13):1437-1443. doi:10.1200/JCO.2016.70.2282.
4 Woyach JA, Huang Y, Rogers K, et al. Resistance to Acalabrutinib in CLL is Mediated Primarily by BTK Mutations. Blood. 2019;134 (Supplement_1): 504. doi:10.1182/blood-2019-127674.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • Sotomayor's false claim that 'over 100,000' children are in 'serious condition' with covid

    "Those numbers show that omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. . . . We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators." - Justice Sonia Sotomayor, during oral argument at the Supreme Court, Jan. 7 Several readers questioned these remarks by Sotomayor, made during a hearing on whether the Biden administration's nationwide rules ordering a vaccination-or-testing requirement on large employe

  • Surefire Ways to Catch Omicron, Warn Experts

    The U.S. continues to set records for new daily COVID-19 cases, as the super-contagious Omicron variant surges nationwide. "The margin of error with Omicron is much lower than with previous variants. Virtually every activity is riskier," warned Dr. Leana Wen in her Washington Post newsletter on Thursday. "In addition, in just about every setting, there is a much greater chance of encountering someone infected with the coronavirus." That's why it's important to be especially careful—in addition t

  • Never Buy a COVID Test Without Doing These 4 Things, Experts Warn

    Between the Omicron surge and the holiday season, long lines at COVID testing sites have become the norm. Increasingly, Americans are turning to another option: at-home rapid tests bought in stores or online. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now warning of a dangerous new scam that could put your health in jeopardy: fake at-home COVID test kits."Using these fake products isn't just a waste of money, it increases your risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 or not getting the appropr

  • The #1 Oatmeal Habit If You Don't Want Visceral Fat, Says Dietitian

    With a brand new year beginning, many people are focusing on shedding pounds or adding healthier habits to their daily routines. And if you're someone who is trying to lose weight this year, it's important to know that not all body fat is created equal.That's because visceral fat, which sits around the abdominal organs, can lead to dangerous health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even Alzheimer's disease.If you're looking to lose weight and shrink visceral fat, eating healt

  • Experts Explain Why These Cold Symptoms Are Clues of an Omicron Infection

    Here's why sore throats and cold symptoms are clues into possible Omicron infections, and how to tell the difference between a cold and COVID-19, according to medical experts.

  • ‘Meet The Press’: Covid-19 Advisory Board Member Says Virus Could Become Endemic This Year

    The US could become a place where Covid-19 transforms into a situation where we “learn to live with it,” according to a former member of President Biden’s coronavirus task force. Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel cited vaccines, new treatments, and other mitigation measures that he claims will help make the coronavirus […]

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • Know the signs of kidney failure in your cats. Treatment is available. | Pet Peeves

    Is your cat drinking more water than usual? It may not be a good thing. Vet. Dara Johns explains the signs of kidney failure and available treatment.

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Walensky Dodges on How Many U.S. Covid Deaths Are Actually Caused by Covid

    During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky faltered in explaining how many of the 836,000 U.S. patients whose deaths were attributed to Covid in the last two years had underlying medical conditions.

  • Teenager gives birth to UK’s smallest premature baby in 20 years

    Hannah Paton weighed just 325g at birth

  • Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

    A vaccination for every man (but not his dog)? AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteConservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government c