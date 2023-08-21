Hutton Broadcasting buys nine radio stations in Four Corners area

Aug. 21—Santa Fe-based Hutton Broadcasting has acquired nine radio stations in the Four Corners region to add to its portfolio of six stations in Santa Fe.

The deal, for stations in Farmington, Durango, Colo., and Cortez, Colo., awaits Federal Communications Commission approval and transfer of ownership, Hutton reported in a news release.

"We are thrilled to grow into the Four Corners area with these stations," Hutton Broadcasting owner and CEO Scott Hutton said in a statement. "We're gaining an experienced team and are excited to become a big part of those communities."

The Four Corners stations will be able to tap into other services offered by Hutton, such as video production and digital marketing. Each station's advertising staff will remain in place.

Hutton, established in 2007, operates ESPN Santa Fe, 93.7 FM and 1400 AM; Jam'n 94.7 FM; Radio Free Santa Fe 98.1 FM; The Cat 101.5 FM; Santa Fe's News Talk Leader, 103.7 FM and 1260 AM; and Outlaw Country 107.5 FM.

Its new stations include the following:

* Farmington's KISZ-FM 97.9, KENN 92.1 FM and 1390 AM, KRWN-FM 92.5 and KPRT-FM 107.9.

* Durango's KKDG-FM 99.7, KDGO 1240 AM and 98.3 FM, and KPTE-FM 92.9.

* Cortez's KRTZ-FB 98.7.