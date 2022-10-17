U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Huupe Hires Former Hydrow CTO Chris Paul as Chief Technology Officer

·2 min read

Tech, Connected Fitness Startup Business Leader Joins Pioneering Creator of World's First Internet-Connected Basketball Hoop to Lead Software Development, Engineering 

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huupe, the world's first smart basketball hoop, has today announced Chris Paul as Chief Technology Officer. Paul brings more than four decades of experience in startup business and technology innovation to the company, including a strong history in developing cutting-edge IoT sports and recreation software. The new appointment of Paul as Huupe CTO is effective immediately.

A leading innovator in technology and business, Paul has had a long and successful background as a technical founder and senior engineer. He has driven ground-breaking technology development at a multitude of bootstrapped, angel, seed, venture, and PE-funded companies that have raised more than $500 million in funding combined, including a $1.2 billion IPO. It includes serving as technical founder at six zero-stage startups and leading teams at four later-stage organizations. Most recently, Paul was Co-Founder and CTO at Hydrow, Inc., a Live Outdoor Reality rower named Time Magazine's 2020 Invention of the Year. Additionally, he holds a BS in Mathematics with Computer Science Option from Carnegie Mellon University, and has been recognized for pioneering efforts in connected fitness, SaaS, databases, business intelligence, high-scale internet computing, and other technologies.

At Huupe, Paul will further innovation at the company, including its database, mobile application, hardware product, technological integration, interoperability, and other development, as well as lead and grow its engineering team. His expertise in startup business, venture funding and scaling technology products will bolster Huupe's executive team, growth, and market position.

"I'm thrilled to join Huupe and play a key role in accelerating its technology and success," said Paul. "As an avid basketball competitor, I am particularly passionate about the company and its product. I'm looking forward to being part of the Huupe team."

"Chris is an icon in the technology industry, particularly in creating and scaling highly innovative concepts that bridge hardware and software," said Paul Anton, Chief Executive Officer at Huupe. "He brings a wealth of experience to Huupe. We're thrilled that he has joined our team."

Founded in 2016, Huupe is the first-ever smart basketball hoop. It brings competition and training to basketball enthusiasts and players, including NBA athletes as well as stars from the league who have invested in the company. Huupe's groundbreaking innovation enables ages eight and up to compete on the court or virtually, learn and improve their skills, track their progress, and more. The appointment of Paul as CTO follows the company's 400% growth month over month in the past six months this year, with 50% growth in October 2022 alone, and viral popularity on social media.

For more information about Huupe, visit www.huupe.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huupe-hires-former-hydrow-cto-chris-paul-as-chief-technology-officer-301651156.html

SOURCE Huupe

