Huxford Pole & Timber Company Begins UltraPole NXT Production

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, a leading innovator in the wood preservation industry announces the production of UltraPole™ NXT with DCOI at the Huxford Pole & Timber Company, Huxford, Alabama for southern yellow pine utility poles.

UltraPole NXT treated poles use less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for utility poles.
UltraPole NXT treated poles use less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for utility poles.

UltraPole NXT treated poles offers benefits for pole producers, utilities, lineman, consumers and the environment.

Huxford Pole & Timber Company earned their reputation for excellent service as a family business with a 60-year history of supplying quality wood poles and service to electric utilities and telecommunication companies that serve communities throughout North America and internationally.

Huxford's President, Mike Beech states, "The UltraPole NXT preservative provides our customers more benefits that underpin excellence in quality and performance our business reputation was built on. The transition from penta to UltraPole NXT will be a smooth one for our customers."

UltraPole NXT treated poles offers benefits for pole producers, utilities, lineman, consumers and the environment with a high performance, durable pole that is climbable, with low to no odor and lower environmental impact.

Bob Baeppler, Viance Business Development Manager, Industrial Products, explains, "UltraPole NXT, treated with DCOI is an environmentally advanced preservation system that offers an alternative to penta and other preservative systems currently in use. UltraPole NXT uses less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for poles."

About Viance, LLC
Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance technologies improve the performance and durability of wood products for sustainable building. Viance is a joint venture of IFF™ and Venator™ Materials PLC. Visit treatedwood.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huxford-pole--timber-company-begins-ultrapole-nxt-production-301355121.html

SOURCE Viance LLC

