Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 9, 2021-

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 9, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4691866

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 16, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Replay Access Code:

4691866

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.huya.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-november-9-2021-301405480.html

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

