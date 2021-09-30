U.S. markets closed

HVAC Air Filter Market To Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% | Increasing Number Of Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the HVAC air filter market is set to grow by USD 3.16 billion from 2021 to 2025 and register a CAGR of 5.70%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in HVAC Air Filter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The HVAC air filter market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

HVAC Air Filter Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the HVAC air filter market include 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lennox International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of data centers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the need for regular maintenance of HVAC air filters may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the HVAC air filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports:

HVAC Air Ducts Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

HVAC Test Instruments Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of HVAC Air Filter Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 3.16 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 5.70%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

By end-user:-

Drivers

Challenges

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC air filter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the HVAC air filter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the HVAC air filter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air filter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-air-filter-market-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-5-70--increasing-number-of-data-centers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301388225.html

SOURCE Technavio

